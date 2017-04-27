2016-17 ALL-USA Arkansas Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Arkansas Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Harlan Davis, Pocahontas

The 32-year veteran guided the Redskins to the Class 4A state championship, their first since 1996 and third overall. Pocahontas (33-3) won its final 23 games, rallying past Pottsville in overtime in the title game.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Christyn Williams, G, Central Arkansas Christian (North Little Rock), 5-11, Jr.

Ranked the No. 2 recruit in the nation’s junior class by ESPN, Williams is already a two-time Gatorade Player of the Year. A member of the U17 National Team, she averaged 26.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game.

Bre’Amber Scott, G, Little Rock Central, 5-10, Sr.

The Mississippi State commit paced the 7A semifinalists with 19.3 points and 2.1 steals per game.

Tori Lasker, G, Mayflower, 5-6, Sr.

Lasker averaged 23 points, five assists and three steals per game and has committed to stay in state at Arkansas-Little Rock.

Yo’Myris Morris, F, North Little Rock, 6-2, Jr.

Morris was an inside force for the Class 7A finalists, posting 10.2 rebounds and 3.4 blocked shots to go with her 14.5 points per game.

Peyton Martin, F, Watson Chapel (Pine Bluff), 6-0, Sr.

Martin led the Wildcats to a 30-3 record and their second straight 5A state title, averaging 13.5 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.4 blocks.

SECOND TEAM

Kellie Lampo, C, Jessieville, 6-2, Sr.

Abigayle Jackson, F, Little Rock Central, 6-3, Sr.

Jasmine Franklin, F, Fayetteville, 6-2, Jr.

Sasha Goforth, G, Fayetteville, 6-0, Fr.

Jamilyn Kinney, G, Van Buren, 5-7, Jr.