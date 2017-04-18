ALL-USA Boys Hockey: First Team

shares
By: USA TODAY High School Sports | April 18, 2017
The American Family Insurance ALL-USA girls’ hockey team for the 2016-17 season was selected based on performance, level of competition and strength of schedule.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Casey Mittelstadt, Eden Prairie (Minn.)
COACH OF THE YEAR: Trent Klatt, Grand Rapids (Minn.)
<p><strong>School</strong>: Grand Rapids (Minn.)<br /> <strong>Position</strong>: Forward<br /> <strong>Year</strong>: Junior<br /> <strong>Height</strong>: 6-0<br /> <strong>College</strong>: North Dakota<br /> <strong>Noteworthy</strong>: Hain capped Grand Rapids’ stunning run through the Minnesota Class AA state tournament with a hat trick in the state final. Hain tallied seven goals and three assists in six postseason games. For the season, he recorded 31 goals and 27 assists. He was the first overall pick in the 2016 USHL draft by the Sioux Falls Stampede.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Sioux Falls Stampede</p>
<p><strong>School</strong>: Waukesha West (Waukesha, Wisc.)<br /> <strong>Position</strong>: Forward<br /> <strong>Year</strong>: Senior<br /> <strong>Height</strong>: 5-9<br /> <strong>College</strong>: Janesville Jets (NAHL)<br /> <strong>Noteworthy</strong>: Malcolmson tallied 48 goals and 39 assists in 28 games. for Waukesha West (26-4), which lost in the Wisconsin state title game. The State Player of the Year, Malcolmson also won the Joe Pavelski Award, given to the state’s top forward and concluded his career with 133 goals and 129 assists. In the fall, he led the Upper Midwest Elite League with 15 goals for Team Wisconsin.</p> <p><strong>Photo: </strong>Roger Olson</p>
<p><strong>School</strong>: Eden Prairie (Minn.)<br /> <strong>Position</strong>: Center<br /> <strong>Year</strong>: Senior<br /> <strong>Height</strong>: 6-0<br /> <strong>College</strong>: Minnesota<br /> <strong>Noteworthy</strong>: Mittelstadt had another dominant season for Eden Prairie (23-5-2), which took third at the Class AA state tournament thanks to its star’s 23 goals and 49 assists. Earning AFI ALL-USA Player of the Year honors for a second straight year, Mittelstadt is Minnesota’s Mr. Hockey and the Star Tribune All-Metro Player of the Year.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Rick Olson</p>
<p><strong>School</strong>: Dexter Southfield (Brookline, Mass.)<br /> <strong>Position</strong>: Defenseman<br /> <strong>Year</strong>: Junior<br /> <strong>Height</strong>: 5-10<br /> <strong>College</strong>: Harvard<br /> <strong>Noteworthy</strong>: Despite missing seven games because of a concussion, Rathbone was a dominant defenseman once again for Dexter Southfield, recording 16 goals and 19 assists in 22 games as Dexter reached the New England Open Division semifinals. A First Team All-New England pick, Rathbone participated in the elite CCM All-American Prospects Game in September.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Jennifer Bowman</p>
<p><strong>School</strong>: Hermantown (Minn.)<br /> <strong>Position</strong>: Defenseman<br /> <strong>Year</strong>: Senior<br /> <strong>Height</strong>: 6-4<br /> <strong>College</strong>: Minnesota-Duluth<br /> <strong>Noteworthy</strong>: Winner of the state’s Reed Lawson winner as Minnesota’s best defenseman, Samberg led Hermantown to a second straight Class A state title. He tallied 11 goals and 23 assists as the Hawks (29-1-1) closed the season with 29 straight wins after starting 0-1-1. He scored the double-OT game-winner as Hermantown beat Monticello/Annandale/Maple Creek, 4-3, in the state final.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Nick Wosika, State of Hockey</p>
<p><strong>School</strong>: Walpole (Mass.)<br /> <strong>Position</strong>: Goalie<br /> <strong>Year</strong>: Senior<br /> <strong>Height</strong>: 6-4<br /> <strong>College</strong>: Winchendon Prep (post-graduate)<br /> <strong>Noteworthy</strong>: Corcoran recorded almost as many shutouts (14) on the season as he did goals allowed (15). The Rebels advanced to the Massachusetts Super 8 tournament for the first time in school history. The state’s Mr. Hockey winner, he posted a 23-2-1 record with a 0.50 goals against average and a .970 save percentage.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> John Wilcox, Boston Herald</p>
