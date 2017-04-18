ALL-USA Boys Hockey: Second Team

The American Family Insurance ALL-USA Boys Hockey Team for the 2016-17 season was selected based on performance, level of competition and strength of schedule.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Casey Mittelstadt, Eden Prairie (Minn.)

COACH OF THE YEAR: Trent Klatt, Grand Rapids (Minn.)

