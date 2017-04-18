ALL-USA Boys Hockey: Second Team

shares
By: USA TODAY High School Sports | April 18, 2017
The American Family Insurance ALL-USA Boys Hockey Team for the 2016-17 season was selected based on performance, level of competition and strength of schedule.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Casey Mittelstadt, Eden Prairie (Minn.)
COACH OF THE YEAR: Trent Klatt, Grand Rapids (Minn.)
MORE: FIRST TEAM | SECOND TEAM | THIRD TEAM
Click the gallery below to meet the players on the second team.
<p><strong>School</strong>: Brighton (Mich.)<br /> <strong>Position</strong>: Forward<br /> <strong>Year</strong>: Senior<br /> <strong>Height</strong>: 6-1<br /> <strong>College</strong>: Lake Superior State<br /> <strong>Noteworthy</strong>: Michigan’s Mr. Hockey winner, Crespi scored 30 goals and passed for 29 assists as Brighton (24-6-1) won the Division 1 state championship. Crespi scored an empty-net goal to cap the Bulldogs’ 5-2 win over (Novi, Mich.) Detroit Catholic Central in the state final. Crespi scored 50 goals in his two-year varsity career.</p> <p><strong>Photo: </strong>Richard Lim Photography</p>
<p><strong>School</strong>: Grand Forks Central (Grand Forks, N.D.)<br /> <strong>Position</strong>: Forward<br /> <strong>Year</strong>: Senior<br /> <strong>Height</strong>: 5-9<br /> <strong>College</strong>: Uncommitted<br /> <strong>Noteworthy</strong>: Johnson recorded 29 goals and 56 assists for North Dakota’s unbeaten state champions. The MVP of the state tournament, Johnson had a goal and assist in the Knights’ 7-2 win over Bismarck High in the state title game. In his 79-game varsity career, Johnson tallied 76 goals and 126 assists.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Bob Caulfield</p>
<p><strong>School</strong>: Delano (Minn.)<br /> <strong>Position</strong>: Forward<br /> <strong>Year</strong>: Senior<br /> <strong>Height</strong>: 5-11<br /> <strong>College</strong>: Maine<br /> <strong>Noteworthy</strong>: Meyers put up 52 goals and a state-best 68 assists. The Tigers (26-4-1) made their first trip to the Minnesota Class A state tournament, placing third. Meyers was named First Team All-Metro by the Star Tribune and First Team All-State by the AP. His 120 points (in 31 games) ties him for fifth all-time on Minnesota’s single-season scoring list.</p> <p><strong>Photo: </strong>Anthony Souffle, Star Tribune</p>
<p><strong>School</strong>: Elk River (Minn.)<br /> <strong>Position</strong>: Defenseman<br /> <strong>Year</strong>: Senior<br /> <strong>Height</strong>: 6-3<br /> <strong>College</strong>: St. Cloud State<br /> <strong>Noteworthy</strong>: A finalist for Mr. Hockey and the Reed Larson award for the state’s top senior defenseman, Perbix led Elk River to a 22-5 record and the Minnesota Section 7AA semifinals where the Elks lost to eventual state champion Grand Rapids. Perbix tallied 12 goals and 35 assist.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune</p>
<p><strong>School</strong>: Proctor Academy (Andover, N.H.)<br /> <strong>Position</strong>: Defenseman<br /> <strong>Year</strong>: Senior<br /> <strong>Height</strong>: 5-11<br /> <strong>College</strong>: Harvard<br /> <strong>Noteworthy</strong>: A two-time First Team All-New England selection, Walsh had 30 goals and 39 assists in 69 games for Proctor (17-12-1), which reached the New England Prep Large Division quarterfinals. The No. 65-rated prospect by NHL Central Scouting for the 2017 draft, Walsh skated with the Under-18 National Team at the Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament in August.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Becky Walsh</p>
<p><strong>School</strong>: Delbarton School (Morristown, N.J.)<br /> <strong>Position</strong>: Goalie<br /> <strong>Year</strong>: Senior<br /> <strong>Height</strong>: 6-1<br /> <strong>College</strong>: Uncommitted<br /> <strong>Noteworthy</strong>: Kobryn recorded nine shutouts on his way to earning NJ.com Player of the Year honors as he led Delbarton (27-1-2) to a second straight New Jersey Non-Public state title. Kobryn finished the season 25-1-2 with a 1.22 goals against average and a .935 save percentage. He allowed one or fewer goals in 22 of his 28 games.</p> <p><strong>Photo: </strong>Rich Schultz, Asbury Park Press</p>
