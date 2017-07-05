2016-17 ALL-USA California Baseball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA California Baseball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Mike Gonzales, El Toro (Lake Forest)

El Toro captured the CIF Southern Section Division I state title under Gonzales’ tutelage this past season. The Los Angeles Times Coach of the Year, he led the Chargers to No. 13 in the USA TODAY’s Super 25 rankings.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Hagen Danner, C/P, Huntington Beach, 6-1/195, Sr.

A second-round draft selection of the Toronto Blue Jays, Danner posted a 10-1 record on the mound this past season along with a 0.94 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 63 innings. The UCLA signee also batted .368 with 12 homers and 40 RBI at the plate.

Jonathan Guardado, P, Nogales (La Puente), 6-3/225, Sr.

Hunter Greene, P, Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks), 6-4/210, Sr.

Grant Holman, P, Eastlake (Chula Vista), 6-6/215, Jr.

Royce Lewis, INF, JSerra Catholic (San Juan Capistrano), 6-2/188, Sr.

Brice Turang, INF, Santiago (Corona), 5-11/150, Jr.

Nick Allen, INF, Francis Parker (San Diego), 5-9/165, Sr.

Nick Pratto, INF, Huntington Beach, 6-2/195, Sr.

Calvin Mitchell, OF, Rancho Bernardo (San Diego), 6-1/190, Sr.

Cole Roederer, OF, Hart (Newhall), 6-0/180, Jr.

Je’Von Carrier-Ward, OF, Gahr (Cerritos), 6-5/190, Sr.

SECOND TEAM

Jake Jackson, P, El Toro (Lake Forest), 6-1/190, Sr.

Michael Mercado, P, Westview (San Diego), 6-5/165, Sr.

Cody Bolton, P, Tracy, 6-4/195, Sr.

Christos Stefanos, C, West Ranch (Valencia), 5-11/219, Jr.

Tyler Freeman, INF, Etiwanda, 6-1/185, Sr.

Jacob Amaya, INF, South Hills (West Covina), 6-0/195, Sr.

Jacob Blas, INF, San Marcos, 6-0/170, Sr.

Ben Ramirez, INF, Eastlake (Chula Vista), 6-2/180, Sr.

Preston Hartsell, OF, Corona del Mar (Newport Beach), 6-0/190, Jr.

Darren Baker, OF, Jesuit (Carmichael), 5-11/158, Sr.

Garrett Mitchell, OF, Orange Lutheran (Orange), 6-3/205, Sr.