2016-17 ALL-USA California Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA California Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Doug Mitchell, Bishop Montgomery (Torrance)

The Knights (31-2) captured the CIF Open Division state championship under Mitchell’s tutelage, dispatching some of the state’s best teams along the way to the program’s first state title. Bishop Montgomery topped Woodcreek, 74-67, in the state final and finished the year ranked No. 6 in the USA TODAY’s Super 25.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Marvin Bagley, F, Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth), 6-11/220, Jr.

An American Family Insurance First Team ALL-USA selection and the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year, Bagley is the nation’s No. 1 recruit in the class of 2018. This past season, he averaged 24.9 points and 10 rebounds per game while leading the Trailblazers (27-3) to the CIF Open Division state tournament.

Kezie Okpala, F/G, Esperanza (Anaheim), 6-8/195, Sr.

The Stanford-bound Okpala produced eye-popping numbers as a senior, averaging better than 30 points and 10 rebounds per game for the Division II state champion Aztecs (30-3).

LiAngelo Ball, G, Chino Hills, 6-5/220, Sr.

The brother of UCLA standout Lonzo Ball and a future Bruin in his own right, LiAngelo Ball proved to be one of the nation’s most explosive scorers, averaging 33.8 points per game, including a 52-point effort in the CIF Open Division regional quarterfinals.

Ethan Thompson, G, Bishop Montgomery (Torrance), 6-4/160, Sr.

The Oregon State signee played a starring role on the state championship-winning Knights, producing 22.8 points, 7.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game.

Jordan Brown, C, Woodcreek (Roseville), 6-11/205, Jr.

Brown averaged 26.3 points and 15.8 rebounds for the Timberwolves and set an Open Division finals scoring record with 35 points and 17 boards in the season-ending loss to Bishop Montgomery.

SECOND TEAM

Jaylen Hands, G, Foothills Christian (El Cajon), 6-0/160, Sr.

Gary Trent Jr., G, Prolific Prep Academy (Napa), 6-5/220, Sr.

Brandon McCoy, C, Cathedral (San Diego), 7-0/260, Sr.

Cody Riley, F, Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth), 6-7/200, Sr.

Bol Bol, F, Mater Dei (Santa Ana), 6-11/190, Jr.