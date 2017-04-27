2016-17 ALL-USA California Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA California Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Craig Campbell, Clovis West (Fresno)

The 12th year head coach guided the Golden Eagles to a dazzling 34-2 record and the Open Division state championship. Clovis West edged Archbishop Mitty in the title game, 44-40 – avenging an overtime loss in December – and earned the No. 5 spot in the USA TODAY’s Super 25.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Destiny Littleton, G, Bishop’s (La Jolla), 5-9, Sr.

A McDonald’s All-American and the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year, Littleton led the nation in scoring with 42.7 points per game, while also contributing 10.9 rebounds and 5.0 assists. She became the first player in state history to break the 4,000-point barrier, finishing her career with a record 4,300 points.

Kianna Smith, G, Troy (Fullerton), 6-0, Sr.

The McDonald’s All-American averaged 21.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists in her final high school campaign.

Alaysia Styles, F, La Jolla Country Day, 6-3, Sr.

The California commit posted 21.0 points and 12.8 rebounds per contest, with 26 double-doubles.

Haley Jones, F, Archbishop Mitty (San Jose), 6-1, So.

One of the top 25 sophomore recruits in the country, Jones led the state Open Division finalists with 15.3 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.

Ayanna Clark, C, Long Beach Poly, 6-4, Sr.

Littleton’s future USC teammate was also named a McDonald’s All-American after posting 15.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.7 steals per contest for the Jackrabbits.

SECOND TEAM

Loretta Kakala, C, Manteca, 6-3, Sr.

Aquira DeCosta, F, St. Mary’s (Stockton), 6-2, Jr.

Jasmine Jones, F, Long Beach Poly, 7-0, Sr.

Charisma Osborne, G, Windward (Los Angeles), 5-8, So.

Chelsey Gipson, G, Palisades (Pacific Palisades), 5-6, Sr.