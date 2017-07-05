2016-17 ALL-USA Colorado Baseball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Colorado Baseball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Nate Miller, Paonia

Miller directed the Eagles to the Class 2A state championship, two decades after winning three straight titles as a Paonia player in 1996, 1997 and 1998. The Eagles went wire-to-wire as the top-ranked team in the classification, finishing with a perfect 25-0 record and outscoring its postseason foes, 62-5.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Liam Eddy, OF/P, Brighton, 6-4/180, Sr.

The Wichita State-bound slugger led the state in home runs (11) and slugging percentage (1.373), batting .657 overall with 43 RBI. Eddy also led the 17-4 Bulldogs on the mound, posting a 6-1 record and a 2.54 ERA while striking out 72 in 49.2 innings.

Kayden Seriani, P, Paonia, 6-3/180, Jr.

James Notary, P, Broomfield, 6-3/205, Sr.

Cole Winn, P, Silver Creek (Longmont), 6-2/185, Jr.

Casey Opitz, C, Heritage (Littleton), 5-11/175, Sr.

Matt Givin, INF, Rock Canyon (Highlands Ranch), 6-3/180, Sr.

Luke Ziegler, INF, Valor Christian (Highlands Ranch), 6-3/190, Jr.

Jordan Stubbings, INF, Legend (Parker), 6-3/215, Sr.

John Sorensen, INF, Rocky Mountain (Fort Collins), 6-0/195, Sr.

Jose Mercado, OF, Valley (Gilcrest), 5-9/170, Jr.

Tanner O’Tremba, OF, Cherry Creek (Greenwood Village), 6-0/205, Jr.

SECOND TEAM

Jose Robles, P, Denver North, 5-9/170, Sr.

Caleb Sloan, P, Regis Jesuit (Aurora), 6-3/215, Sr.

Rodney Gregg, P, Peyton, 6-3/155, So.

Noah Kuzma, C, Valor Christian (Highlands Ranch), 6-0/190, Jr.

Sladen Hendrickson, INF, Nucla, 6-3/220, Sr.

Ricardo Juarez, INF, Holly, 5-10/170, Sr.

Billy Cook, INF, Lewis-Palmer (Monument), 6-1/175, Sr.

Justin Olson, INF, Pine Creek (Colorado Springs), 6-3/215, Jr.

Shawn Chacon, OF, Valley (Gilcrest), 5-8/155, Sr.

Brandon Wilson, OF, Holly, 6-1/185, Jr.

J.D. Wadleigh, OF, Green Mountain (Lakewood), 5-10/165, Jr.