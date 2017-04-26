2016-17 ALL-USA Connecticut Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Connecticut Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Renard Sutton, Hillhouse (New Haven)

Sutton guided Hillhouse to the Class LL state title this season, culminating with a 78-58 triumph over East Hartford in the state final. The victory expanded the Academics’ state record to 24 total championships.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Tremont Waters, G, Notre Dame (West Haven), 5-11/160, Sr.

A Jordan Brand Classic invitee, Waters averaged 25.3 points, 4.9 assists and 4.6 steals per game while leading the Knights (22-2) to the second round of the Class LL state tournament. For his efforts, he was selected as the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year.

Joe Kasperzyk, G, Hillhouse (New Haven), 6-3/165, Sr.

Even a mid-season wrist injury didn’t stop Kasperzyk from delivering a second straight Class LL state title for Hillhouse, averaging 19 points per game during the championship run.

Chaylyn Martin, G, Weaver (Hartford), 6-1/165, Sr.

Martin’s averages of 16 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game were the spark that helped the Beavers (23-4) reach the Class LL semifinals.

Jeremiah Kendall, F/C, Crosby (Waterbury), 6-4/190, Sr.

Kendall led the Bulldogs (16-9) on a run to the Class L quarterfinals and earned a First Team All-State selection, averaging 28.2 points and 13.7 rebounds per contest.

Alex Preston, F, Darien, 6-8/190, Sr.

Darien’s big man compiled averages of 18.2 points and 13.8 rebounds per game as a senior, helping the Blue Wave to a Class LL second round berth.

SECOND TEAM

Patrick Harding, F, Fairfield Prep, 6-8/230, Sr.

Ben Nigro, F/C, Suffield (West Suffield), 6-5/220, Sr.

Byron Breland, G, Hillhouse (New Haven), 6-3/175, Jr.

Zhyaire Fernandes, G, Bunnell (Stratford), 6-1/205, Sr.

C.J. Seaforth, G, Hamden, 6-0/155, Sr.