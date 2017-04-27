2016-17 ALL-USA Connecticut Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Connecticut Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Holly Misto, New London

The third-year coach came frustratingly close to a state title in 2016 and led the Whalers to the top this season. New London rolled to a 24-2 record and knocked off top-seeded Trumbull in the Class LL championship game, 42-36.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Angelique Rodriguez, G, Capital Prep (Hartford), 5-11, Sr.

Rodriguez fell short of a fourth state title in her four-year varsity career, but it’s hard to blame her efforts: 26.4 points and eight rebounds per game for the Class L semifinalists. A University of Pittsburgh commit, she was also a standout for Puerto Rico’s U18 National Team.

Sydney Lowery, G, St. Luke’s (New Canaan), 5-9, Sr.

The Boston College commit averaged 16 points and seven rebounds as the Storm reached the NEPSAC Class C semifinals.

McKenna Dale, G/F, E.O. Smith (Storrs), 6-0, Sr.

The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year averaged 23.0 points, 9.5 rebounds and 3.5 steals per game in her fabulous senior season.

Lexi Kimball, F/G, Greens Farms Academy, 5-10, Sr.

A three-time NEPSAC All-Star, Kimball has committed to Georgetown and averaged 22.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.1 steals as a senior.

India Pagan, C/F, New London, 6-2, Sr.

A Stony Brook signee, Pagan helped lead the Whalers to the Class LL crown, averaging 11.5 points and 12.6 rebounds a game, and scoring a game-high 18 in the state final.

SECOND TEAM

Jada Lucas, G, New London, 5-4, Sr.

Gyanna Russell, G, East Hampton, 5-9, Sr.

Kristen Teklits, G/F, New Fairfield, 5-8, Sr.

Caitlyn Dittman, C, St. Bernard (Uncasville), 6-1, Sr.

Claudia Tucci, F, Trumbull, 6-1, Sr.