2016-17 ALL-USA D.C. Baseball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA D.C. Baseball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Mark Gibbs, St. John’s

With Gibbs guiding the ship, the Cadets rolled to a 24-7 season that culminated with a sweep of DeMatha to earn their fourth straight Washington Catholic Athletic Conference title. St. John’s is now 249-69 with nine WCAC championships in Gibbs’ time at the helm.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Jack Roberts, INF, St. John’s, 6-1/195, Sr.

The WCAC Player of the Year, Roberts led the Cadets to their fourth straight conference title. The Elon-bound shortstop/pitcher batted .337 with five home runs and was 3-0 on the mound with four saves and a 0.64 ERA to earn the district’s Gatorade Player of the Year honor.

Joshua Herring, P, Maret, 6-3/170, Sr.

Andrew Keane, P, St. Albans, 6-0/155, Sr.

Will Thomas, P, Gonzaga, 6-0/180, Sr.

Andrew Rabinowitz, C, Sidwell Friends, 6-0/170, Jr.

Robert Cordero, INF, Wilson, 6-0/170, Sr.

Brendan Gibson, INF, Gonzaga, 6-4/230, Sr.

Tommy McGee, INF, Gonzaga, 6-1/170, Sr.

Kyle Johnson, OF, St. John’s, 6-0/170, Sr.

Zach Tsakounis, OF, St. John’s, 6-0/161, Jr.

Jaren Zinn, OF, Georgetown Day, 6-2/170, Sr.

SECOND TEAM

Collin Bosley-Smith, P, Wilson, 6-1/165, Fr.

Matthew Dulaney, P, School Without Walls, 6-0/185, Sr.

Teddy Blumenauer, P, Gonzaga, 5-11/165, Sr.

Jean Carlos Zambrana, C, Roosevelt, 5-6/140, Sr.

Steven Jimenez-Acevedo, INF, Cardozo, 6-0/165, Jr.

Clark Klitenic, INF, St. Albans, 6-0/185, So.

Jake Pecilunas, INF, St. John’s, 5-11, 170, Sr.

Ethan Roth, INF, St. Albans, 6-2/170, Sr.

Ben Borzekowski, OF, St. Anselm’s, 6-1/158, Jr.

Peter Costigan, OF, St. John’s, 6-3/195, Sr.

Solomon Redo, OF, School Without Walls, 5-11/164, Fr.