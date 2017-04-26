2016-17 ALL-USA District of Columbia Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA District of Columbia Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Stephen Turner, Gonzaga

Turner’s Eagles (32-5) finished the season as the No. 19 team in the USA TODAY’s Super 25. Behind his coaching, Gonzaga claimed victories in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference tournament, the District of Columbia State Athletic Association championship and the Alhambra Catholic Invitational.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Chris Lykes, G, Gonzaga, 5-7/160, Sr.

The Miami-bound Lykes averaged 22 points with 4.3 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game for the Eagles, who captured the District of Columbia State Athletic Association title this past season. He was a First Team All-Met selection by the Washington Post and an American Family Insurance Third Team ALL-USA selection this year.

Prentiss Hubb, G, Gonzaga, 6-3/170, Jr.

Hubb, who is being heavily recruited by multiple Division I programs, produced 13.3 points and 4.5 assists per game during Gonzaga’s run to the DCSAA championship.

Luka Garza, F/C, Maret, 6-11/230, Sr.

D.C.’s Gatorade Player of the Year, Garza averaged 33.3 points with 16 rebounds per game for the Frogs (26-5), who finished second in the DCSAA championship.

Saddiq Bey, F/G, Sidwell Friends, 6-6/185, Jr.

Bey’s 14.2 points and 6.5 rebounds per game helped the Quakers (23-6) capture the Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference championship.

Kiyon Boyd, F/G, H.D. Woodson, 6-5/215, Jr.

Boyd averaged 22.5 points and 7.6 rebounds per game this season and was named the District of Columbia Interscholastic Athletic Association Player of the Year.

SECOND TEAM

Ricardo Lindo, F/G, Wilson, 6-7/200, Jr.

Donald Brewer, F, Roosevelt, 6-5/200, Sr.

Ayinde Hikim, G, Wilson, 5-10/165, Jr.

Derquan Washington, G, Woodson, 5-9/150, Jr.

Deon Savage, F/C, Roosevelt, 6-7/220, Sr.