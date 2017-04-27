2016-17 ALL-USA District of Columbia Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Washington D.C. Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Jonathan Scribner, St. John’s

Perennial powerhouse St. John’s captured the District of Columbia State Athletic Association championship under Scribner’s guidance en route to a 31-2 record this past season. The Cadets completed the 2016-17 campaign ranked No. 2 in the nation in the USA TODAY Super 25.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Aisha Sheppard, G, St. John’s, 5-10, Sr.

A Virginia Tech signee, Sheppard carried the Cadets to the DCSAA championship, averaging 14 points and 3.5 rebounds per game. For her efforts, she was selected as the district’s Gatorade Player of the Year.

Maeve Carroll, F, Georgetown Visitation, 5-10, Sr.

The senior standout racked up 13.8 points per game as a senior to help guide the Cubs to the DCSAA title game.

Ellie Mitchell, F, Georgetown Visitation, 5-10, So.

In addition to her 10.7 points per game this season, the sophomore sensation amassed 11 double-doubles for the Cubs.

Niya Beverley, G, St John’s, 5-7, Sr.

Beverley was the catalyst for the Cadets’ championship team, averaging 10.2 points and 2.5 assists per game.

Maya Moye, G, Anacostia, 5-6, Jr.

Moye turned in an electrifying junior campaign, averaging 22.5 points and 4.8 assists per game while helping Anacostia reach the DCSAA quarterfinals.

SECOND TEAM

Asia Coates, G, Wilson, 5-7, Jr.

Kendal Edwards, G, Georgetown Day, 5-10, Sr.

Heniaya Moton, G, Friendship Collegiate, 5-8, Sr.

Nalani Lyde, F, Sidwell Friends, 6-0, So.

Malu Tshitenge-Mutombo, F/C, St. John’s, 6-3, So.