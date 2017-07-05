2016-17 ALL-USA Delaware Baseball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Delaware Baseball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Paul Niggebrugge, Caravel Academy (Bear)

The longtime Caravel Academy head baseball coach led the Buccaneers to the fifth state championship in program history. Niggebrugge’s squad overwhelmed Conrad in the title-clincher with a 14-1 victory.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Ryan Steckline, INF/P, Appoquinimink (Middletown), 6-4/215, Sr.

The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year batted .393 with eight doubles, a .607 slugging percentage this past season, leading the Jaguars to the state quarterfinals. Also a standout on the mound, Steckline recorded a 1.35 ERA and struck out 70 batters in 46.2 innings.

Billy Sullivan, P, St. Mark’s (Wilmington), 6-1/170, Sr.

Ryan Bradigan, P, Conrad (Wilmington), 5-10/170, Sr.

Joey Haass, P, Polytech (Woodside), 5-11/160, Sr.

Brock Nowell, C, Conrad (Wilmington), 5-11/180, Sr.

Carter Chasanov, INF, Polytech (Woodside), 5-10/155, Sr.

Anthony Hitchcock, INF, Sussex Tech (Georgetown), 6-3/190, Sr.

Clayton Hansen, INF, Newark, 6-3/170, Sr.

Joey Silan, OF, Caravel Academy (Bear), 6-0/185, Jr.

Aiden Riley, OF, St. Georges Tech (Middletown), 5-10/180, So.

Javon Fields, OF, Appoquinimink (Middletown), 6-1/170, Jr.

SECOND TEAM

David Erickson, P, Cape Henlopen (Lewes), 6-0/190, Jr.

Jimmy Adkins, P, Delmar, 5-9/160, Sr.

Trevor Jump, P, Mount Pleasant (Wilmington), 5-10/185, Sr.

Zach Miller, C, Salesianum (Wilmington), 6-1/210, Sr.

Alex Barker, INF, Caravel Academy (Bear), 6-4/220, Sr.

Josh Maguire, INF, Salesianum (Wilmington), 5-8/170, Jr.

Zack Gelof, INF, Cape Henlopen (Lewes), 6-3/195, Jr.

Kevin Buglio, INF, Newark Charter, 6-1/245, Jr.

Luke Oliphant, OF, Sussex Tech (Georgetown), 5-8/165, Sr.

Bryce Greenly, OF, Milford, 6-3/185, Jr.

Nathan Hardcastle, OF, Red Lion Christian (Bear), 6-2/188, So.