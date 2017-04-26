2016-17 ALL-USA Delaware Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Delaware Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Andrew Mears, Smyrna

The Eagles (25-2) captured the first state title in program history with Mears leading the way. The championship was clinched with a convincing 61-53 win over Caravel in the state final.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Kyson Rawls, G, St. Georges Tech (Middletown), 6-1/195, Sr.

Rawls earned his state’s Gatorade Player of the Year award, leading the Hawks to a 19-5 record and an appearance in the state semifinals. He was also selected as the Player of the Year by the Delaware Sportswriters and Broadcasters Association after a season in which he averaged 21.5 points, 5.5 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game.

Myles Cale, G, Appoquinimink (Middletown), 6-4/185, Sr.

The Seton Hall signee averaged 25 points and nearly eight rebounds per game for the Jaguars (16-11), who advanced to the state quarterfinals.

O’Koye Parker, G, Caravel (Bear) 6-3/170, Jr.

The junior standout averaged 31 points and seven rebounds per game this past season, leading Caravel to an appearance in the state final.

KVonn Cramer, F, Mount Pleasant (Wilmington), 6-5/180, So.

Cramer averaged better than a double-double per game (15 points, 13 rebounds) as a sophomore, leading Mount Pleasant to the state quarterfinals.

Jyare Davis, F, Sanford (Hockessin), 6-6/205, Fr.

The highly-touted freshman contributed 20.7 points and 5.9 rebounds per game during Sanford’s run to the state quarterfinals.

SECOND TEAM

Caleb Matthews, G, Smyrna, 6-3/160, Jr.

Nah’shon Hyland, G, St. Georges Tech (Middletown), 6-3/155, So.

Jordan Money, G, St. Elizabeth (Wilmington), 6-3/175, Sr.

Cornell Corbin, G/F, Woodbridge (Bridgeville), 6-2, 170, Sr.

L.J. Stansbury, F/G, Hodgson Vo-Tech (Newark), 6-5/190, Sr.