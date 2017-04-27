2016-17 ALL-USA Delaware Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Delaware Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

John Noonan, Ursuline (Wilmington)

Noonan helped the Raiders navigate a treacherous schedule to win their third consecutive state championship. Ursuline (23-1) played challenging games against teams from New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland and California – losing only to Wisconsin powerhouse King – and won every postseason game by more than 20 points.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Alisha Lewis, G, Ursuline (Wilmington), 5-7, So.

Ursuline’s lightning quick floor leader sparked the Raiders to a 23-1 record and their third consecutive state championship. Lewis averaged 10.6 points and 2.1 steals per game and earned Player of the Year honors from the Delaware Sportswriters and Broadcasters Association.

Maggie Connolly, G, Ursuline (Wilmington), 5-8, Jr.

The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year averaged 13.0 points and 2.3 steals per contest.

Olivia Tucker, G, Sanford (Hockessin), 5-8, So.

The leader of a young and deep Warriors squad posted 17 points and five rebounds per game.

Julie Kulesza, G, Conrad (Wilmington), 5-9, Fr.

The talented frosh led the Red Wolves to a 19-1 regular season, averaging 15.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.5 steals.

Alanna Speaks, F, St. Elizabeth (Wilmington), 5-10, Sr.

The only senior on the First Team, Speaks led the underdog Vikings to the state semifinals, scoring 13.3 points per game.

SECOND TEAM

Kylie Kornegay-Lucas, F, Caesar Rodney (Camden), 5-11, So.

Ronnasia Blatch-Huggins, F, Howard (Wilmington), 6-0, So.

Lauren Park, G, Sanford (Hockessin), 5-5, So.

Lauryn Griffin, G, A.I. DuPont (Wilmington), 5-10, Sr.

Zhan’e Snow, G, Concord, 5-9, Jr.