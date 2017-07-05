2016-17 ALL-USA Florida Baseball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Florida Baseball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Greg Olsen, Calvary Christian (Clearwater)

In his sixth year with the Warriors, Olsen guided the team to a perfect 30-0 record and the Class 4A state championship, the school’s first title in any sport. Calvary Christian was the first unbeaten team in the state since 2013.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Joe Perez, INF, Archbishop McCarthy (Southwest Ranches), 6-2/210, Sr.

The Class 6A Player of the Year powered the Mavericks to their third consecutive state championship, hitting .526 with nine home runs and 37 RBI. A second-round pick by the Houston Astros, Perez also went 4-0 on the mound with a 1.88 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 18.2 innings.

Logan Allen, P, University (Orange City), 6-1/180, Sr.

Jonathan Gates, P, Nature Coast (Spring Hill), 6-2/189, Jr.

Jordan Butler, P, Alonso (Tampa), 6-2/195, Sr.

M.J. Melendez, C, Westminster Christian (Miami), 6-1/175, Sr.

Christopher Seise, INF, West Orange (Winter Garden), 6-3/170, Sr.

Jeter Downs, INF, Monsignor Pace (Miami Gardens), 6-0/180, Sr.

Darion Munoz, INF, Felix Varela (Miami), 5-10/175, Jr.

Eric Kennedy, OF, Calvary Christian (Clearwater), 6-1/190, Jr.

Andrew Eyster, OF, Forest (Ocala), 6-3/190, Sr.

Sam Keating, OF/P, Canterbury (Fort Myers), 6-3/175, Sr.

SECOND TEAM

Austin Pollock, P, Lincoln (Tallahassee), 6-3/175, Sr.

Bret Neilan, P, Timber Creek (Orlando), 6-1/160, Jr.

Shane Roberts, P, Dwyer (Palm Beach Gardens), 6-1/165, Sr.

Sam McMillan, C, Suwannee (Live Oak), 6-1/195, Sr.

Mark Vientos, INF, American Heritage (Plantation), 6-3/185, Sr.

Austin Garofalo, INF, South Walton (Santa Rosa Beach), 5-10/175, Sr.

Angel Tiburcio, INF, Trinity Christian (Lake Worth), 6-3/210, Jr.

Cory Acton, INF, American Heritage (Plantation), 6-1/170, Jr.

Alex Toral, OF, Archbishop McCarthy (Southwest Ranches), 6-2/220, Sr.

Robby Martin, OF, Jefferson (Tampa), 6-3/185, Jr.

Carl Gindl, OF, Pensacola Catholic, 5-10/180, Sr.