2016-17 ALL-USA Florida Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Florida Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Nathan Alexander, Osceola (Kissimmee)

Alexander was the architect of the Kowboys’ Class 9A state title this past season, guiding them to a 30-2 record. Osceola nailed down the championship with a 59-47 triumph over Wekiva in the state final.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Trevon Duval, G, IMG Academy, 6-3/175, Sr.

Duval led IMG Academy to the first round of the DICK’S High School Nationals, averaging 16.2 points and 7.7 assists per game for the Ascenders (26-1). An American Family Insurance ALL-USA Boys Basketball First Team selection, he scored eight points for the East team in the McDonald’s All-American game.

Trent Frazier, G, Wellington, 6-2/165, Sr.

The Illinois signee poured in 27.6 points and 6.3 rebounds per game for Class 9A semifinalist Wellington.

Chaundee Brown, F/G, The First Academy (Orlando), 6-5/205, Sr.

Brown, Florida’s Gatorade Player of the Year and a Jordan Brand Classic selection, compiled season averages of 24.7 points and 6.7 rebounds per game for the Royals, who reached the Class 4A regional final.

Kevin Knox, F, Tampa Catholic , 6-8/205, Sr.

One of the nation’s top senior recruits, Knox averaged a double-double this past season (28.9 points, 11.3 rebounds) and was named Mr. Basketball.

RaiQuan Gray, F/C, Dillard (Fort Lauderdale), 6-8/235, Sr.

Gray was a huge factor in leading Dillard to its second consecutive Class 7A state title, recording a combined 36 points and 19 rebounds in the semifinals and state final.

SECOND TEAM

Paul Atkinson, F/C, Westminster Academy (Fort Lauderdale), 6-9/215, Jr.

Brady Fernandes, F, Osceola (Kissimmee), 6-1/170, Sr.

Nassir Little, F, Orlando Christian Prep, 6-7/195, Jr.

Ivan Smith, F/G, Oviedo, 6-0/165, Sr.

Jeffrey Prophete, G, Fort Lauderdale, 6-2/185, Sr.