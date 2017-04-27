2016-17 ALL-USA Florida Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Florida Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Johnnie Lawson, Winter Haven

In his ninth year at Winter Haven, Lawson directed the Blue Devils to their second consecutive Class 8A state championship. He has a 204-54 overall record at the school, with seven Final Four appearances.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Rellah Boothe, F, IMG Academy (Bradenton), 6-3, Sr.

The Texas recruit and U18 National Team member averaged 27.5 points and 9.8 rebounds per game, earning a spot on the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Second Team. Boothe was also MVP of the McDonald’s All-American Game, scoring 18 points and grabbing nine rebounds.

LaDazhia Williams, C, Lakewood Ranch (Bradenton), 6-2, Sr.

The Class 8A Player of the Year averaged 19.7 points and 8.6 rebounds per game and committed to national champion South Carolina.

Rennia Davis, F/G, Ribault (Jacksonville), 6-1, Sr.

Florida’s Miss Basketball and Gatorade Player of the Year, the Tennessee commit led the Trojans to the Class 6A state championship, averaging 26.3 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest.

Channise Lewis, G, Miami Country Day, 5-8, Sr.

Lewis fueled the Spartans’ run to the DICK’S High School Nationals championship, averaging 15.5 points, eight assists and five steals in her final season before joining the University of Illinois.

Destanni Henderson, G, Fort Myers, 5-8, Jr.

Henderson led Fort Myers to a second consecutive Class 7A state title, posting 17.7 points, 4.4 assists and 4.0 steals a night.

SECOND TEAM

Natalia Pineda, G, Ferguson (Miami), 5-9, Jr.

Chelsie Hall, G, Seffner Christian, 5-9, Sr.

Kelsey Marshall, G, Miami Country Day, 5-9, Sr.

Day’neshia Banks, F/G, Ribault (Jacksonville), 6-0, Sr.

Dominique Jeffrey, F/C, Florida A&M (Tallahassee), 6-1, Sr.