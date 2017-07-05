2016-17 ALL-USA Georgia Baseball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Georgia Baseball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Greg Robinson, Etowah (Woodstock)

Robinson and the Eagles captured the Class 7A state title this past season, capping off the championship with a two-game sweep of Woodstock in the state final. Under Robinson’s leadership, Etowah reached No.24 in the USA TODAY’s Super 25 rankings.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Drew Waters, OF, Etowah (Woodstock), 6-2/200, Sr.

Waters earned Gatorade Player of the Year honors after leading Etowah to the Class 7A state title, batting .516 with 15 home runs and 42 RBI during his senior year. He was drafted No. 41 overall by the Atlanta Braves and has already signed a contract that includes a $1.5 million signing bonus.

D.L. Hall, P, Valdosta, 6-2/170, Sr.

Cole Wilcox, P, Heritage (Ringgold), 6-5/230, Jr.

Ethan Lindow, P, Locust Grove, 6-3/180, Sr.

Luis Campusano, C, Cross Creek (Augusta), 6-0/195, Sr.

David Hanners, INF, Grace Christian (Fayetteville), 6-0/165, Jr.

Oscar Serratos, INF, Grayson (Loganville), 6-3/185, Sr.

Kendall Logan Simmons, INF, Tattnall Square (Macon), 6-1/185, Jr.

Michael Borah, INF, North Gwinnett (Suwanee), 5-10/170, So.

Cole Brannen, OF, Westfield School (Perry), 6-1/185, Sr.

Jason Rooks, OF, Walton (Marietta), 6-2/210, Sr.

SECOND TEAM

Kumar Rocker, P, North Oconee (Bogart), 6-5/235, Jr.

Luke Bartnicki, P, Walton (Marietta), 6-3/190, Jr.

Austin Hohm, P, Brookwood (Snellville), 5-8/160, Sr.

Beau Hanna, C, Winder-Barrow (Winder), 6-1/220, Sr.

Banks Griffith, INF, Gainesville, 6-0/165, Jr.

Justin Fields, INF, Harrison (Kennesaw), 6-3/220, Jr.

Jarrett Ford, INF, Decatur, 5-9/170, Jr.

Joe Skinner, INF, Carrollton, 6-3/230, Sr.

Joey DeMasi, OF, Parkview (Lilburn), 6-2/185, Sr.

Parker Meadows, OF, Grayson (Loganville), 6-4/195, Sr.

Kyle Jacobsen, OF, Allatoona (Acworth), 6-1/180, Sr.