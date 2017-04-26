2016-17 ALL-USA Georgia Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Georgia Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Eric Holland, Tift County (Tifton)

The Blue Devils earned their second Class AAAAAAA state title in four years under Holland’s guidance this past season. It was the third overall championship in program history and it came in a tense 55-52 win over Norcross in the state final.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Collin Sexton, G, Pebblebrook (Mableton), 6-2/182, Sr.

The Alabama signee racked up a staggering 34.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per game this past season, leading the Falcons (21-8) to the Class AAAAAAA quarterfinals. Sexton was selected to play in both the McDonald’s All-American Game and the Jordan Brand Classic.

M.J. Walker, G, Jonesboro, 6-6/210, Sr.

A McDonald’s All-American, Walker poured in 27.8 points and 6.5 rebounds per game for a Jonesboro team that advanced to the second round of the Class AAAAAA state tournament.

J.D. Notae, G, Newton (Covington), 6-2/190, Sr.

Notae was named the Class 7A North Player of the Year this past season after scoring 21 points per game and leading Newton (28-2) to the state quarterfinals.

Wendell Carter, F/C, Pace Academy (Atlanta), 6-10/262, Sr.

The future Duke Blue Devil and McDonald’s All-American earned Gatorade Player of the Year honors after averaging 22.7 points and 15.5 rebounds per game for the Class AAA champs.

Chuma Okeke, F, Westlake (Atlanta), 6-8/220, Sr.

Okeke captured Mr. Basketball honors after averaging 24.4 points, 15 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.

SECOND TEAM

Bailey Minor, F, Gainesville, 6-6/220, Jr.

Kane Williams, F/G, South Paulding (Douglasville), 6-4/175, Sr.

Cameron Harvey, F/G, Statesboro, 6-4/215, Sr.

Tae Hardy, G, Miller Grove (Lithonia), 6-3/171, Sr.

LaPerion Perry, G, LaGrange, 5-8/165, Sr.