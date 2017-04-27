2016-17 ALL-USA Georgia Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Georgia Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Gene Durden, Buford

Durden directed the Wolves to a 29-2 record and their second Class 5A state title in the past three seasons. The 60-42 win over Southwest DeKalb in the championship game marked his fifth crown in 12 years at Buford, with appearances in seven of the past nine state finals.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Maya Dodson, F, St. Francis (Alpharetta), 6-3, Sr.

A McDonald’s All-American and a member of the U17 National Team, Dodson also earned a spot on the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Third Team. The Stanford signee averaged 14.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.6 steals per game for the Knights (26-5).

Morgan Jones, F/G, Our Lady of Mercy (Fayetteville), 6-2, Jr.

The heavily-recruited junior posted nightly averages of 29.3 points and 15.7 rebounds for the Bobcats.

Mikayla Coombs, G, Wesleyan (Peachtree Corners), 5-10, Sr.

Miss Basketball and the Gatorade Player of the Year, the UConn commit led the Wolves to the Class A Private state championship, averaging 16.9 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 4.0 steals per contest.

Brittany Davis, G, Greenville, 5-9, Sr.

Davis was the highest scoring player in Georgia, pouring in 36.0 points per game, to go with 11.5 rebounds and 5.7 steals.

Quanniecia Morrison, G, McEachern (Powder Springs), 5-8, Sr.

The Atlanta Metro Player of the Year led the Indians to their fourth straight Class 7A championship, averaging 13.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 3.7 steals per game.

SECOND TEAM

Khayla Pointer, G, Holy Innocents (Atlanta), 5-9, Sr.

Kamiyah Street, G, Mays (Atlanta), 5-5, Sr.

Kasiyahna Kushkituah, C, St. Francis (Alpharetta), 6-3, Sr.

N’dea Jones, F, Brookwood (Snellville), 6-2, Sr.

Autumn Newby, F, Archer (Lawrenceville), 6-1, Sr.