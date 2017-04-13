ALL-USA Girls Hockey: First Team

shares
By: USA TODAY High School Sports | April 13, 2017
The American Family Insurance ALL-USA girls’ hockey team for the 2016-17 season was selected based on performance, level of competition and strength of schedule.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Grace Zumwinkle, Breck School (Minn.)
COACH OF THE YEAR: Sami Reber, Edina (Minn.)
MORE: FIRST TEAM | SECOND TEAM | THIRD TEAM
Click the gallery below to meet the players on the first team.
<p><strong>School: </strong>Shattuck-St. Mary’s (Faribault, Minn.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Forward<br /> <strong>Year:</strong> Senior<br /> <strong>Height:</strong> 5-10<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Bemidji State<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> DeGeorge tallied 26 goals and 36 assists for Shattuck-St. Mary’s (39-7-5), which is ranked No. 1 in the country by My Hockey Rankings. At the U18 World Championships in the Czech Republic in January, DeGeorge led the tournament with five assists, helping the United States to the gold medal.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Shattuck-St. Mary’s</p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Red Wing (Minn.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Forward<br /> <strong>Year:</strong> Junior<br /> <strong>Height:</strong> 5-10<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Minnesota<br /> <strong>Noteworthy: </strong>Heise was second in Minnesota with 54 goals. She also added 26 assists for Red Wing (18-6-4), which reached the Section 1A championship game. A member of the United States’ gold-medal winning team at the U18 World Championships in January, Heise concluded her junior year with 142 goals and 128 assists in her prep hockey career.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Eagle Eye Photography</p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Breck (Golden Valley, Minn.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Forward<br /> <strong>Year:</strong> Senior<br /> <strong>Height:</strong> 5-9<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Minnesota<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> Zumwinkle was named Minnesota’s Ms. Hockey after recording 42 goals and 16 assists for Breck (19-6-3), which reached the Section 5A championship game. The AFI All-USA Player of the Year, Zumwinkle was MVP of both the semifinals and gold-medal game for the United States at the U18 World Championships in January.</p> <p><strong>Photo: </strong>Kirsten Burton</p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>New Hampton School (New Hampton, N.H.)<br/><strong>Position: </strong>Defense<br/><strong>Year:</strong> Senior<br/><strong>Height: </strong>5-5<br/><strong>College: </strong>Boston College<br/><strong>Noteworthy: </strong>The New England Prep School Athletic Council Division I Player of the Year, Barnes recorded 10 goals and 36 points to lead New Hampton to a 30-3-1 record. Barnes tied for the scoring lead at the U18 World Championships in January and won the 2017 Directorate Award as the tournament’s top defenseman.</p><p><strong>Photo:</strong> Vaughn Ridley, Getty Images</p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Blake (Hopkins, Minn.)<br /> <strong>Position: </strong>Defense<br /> <strong>Year:</strong> Sophomore<br /> <strong>Height:</strong> 5-10<br /> <strong>College: </strong>Minnesota<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> Blake dominated its competition on the way to a second straight Class A state title. Wethington led the way as the Bears allowed just 34 goals in 30 games. The sophomore defender also chipped in offensively with 11 goals and 10 assists. She was the only sophomore on the United States’ gold-medal winning team at the U18 World Championships in January.</p> <p><strong>Photo: </strong>Kirsten Burton</p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Hotchkiss School (Lakeville, Conn.)<br/><strong>Position:</strong> Goalie<br/><strong>Year:</strong> Junior<br/><strong>Height: </strong>6-0<br/><strong>College:</strong> Harvard<br/><strong>Noteworthy:</strong> Reed recorded a 1.38 goals against average and a .961 save percentage with 549 saves on 571 shots. At the U18 World Championships in January, Reed notched two shutouts in two games as the U.S. won the gold medal.</p><p><strong>Photo: </strong>Katherine Spencer</p>
