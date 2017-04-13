USA Today Sports

ALL-USA Girls Hockey: First Team

Taylor Heise (Photo: Eagle Eye Photography)

ALL-USA

The American Family Insurance ALL-USA girls’ hockey team for the 2016-17 season was selected based on performance, level of competition and strength of schedule.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Grace Zumwinkle, Breck School (Minn.)

COACH OF THE YEAR: Sami Reber, Edina (Minn.)

Click the gallery below to meet the players on the first team.

