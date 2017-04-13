ALL-USA Girls Hockey: Second Team

shares
By: USA TODAY High School Sports | April 13, 2017
The American Family Insurance ALL-USA girls’ hockey team for the 2016-17 season was selected based on performance, level of competition and strength of schedule.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Grace Zumwinkle, Breck School (Minn.)
COACH OF THE YEAR: Sami Reber, Edina (Minn.)
MORE: FIRST TEAM | SECOND TEAM | THIRD TEAM
Click the gallery below to meet the players on the second team.
<p><strong>School:</strong> Bismarck (N.D.)<br /> <strong>Position: </strong>Forward<br /> <strong>Year:</strong> Junior<br /> <strong>Height:</strong> 5-8<br /> <strong>College: </strong>Wisconsin<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> Curl led Bismarck to a 22-3-1 record and its third straight state championship, scoring a power-play goal in the Blizzard’s 3-0 win over Grand Forks High in the title game. The state tournament MVP, Curl finished the season with 41 goals and 23 assists, giving her 152 goals and 99 assists in her prep hockey career.</p> <p><strong>Photo: </strong>Platinum Photography</p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>Noble & Greenough (Dedham, Mass.)<br/><strong>Position: </strong>Forward<br/><strong>Year: </strong>Senior<br/><strong>Height: </strong>5-6<br/><strong>College: </strong>Harvard<br/><strong>Noteworthy: </strong>The only high-school-age player to skate for the United States in the U22 Series versus Canada last August, Gilmore was the Independent School League MVP this season. Gilmore tallied 31 goals and 22 assists to lead Nobles (25-4-1). She finished her prep career with 128 goals and 106 assists.</p><p><strong>Photo: </strong>David Arnold Photography</p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>Maple Grove (Minn.)<br/><strong>Position: </strong>Forward<br/><strong>Year: </strong>Senior<br/><strong>Height: </strong>5-8<br/><strong>College: </strong>Minnesota<br/><strong>Noteworthy:</strong> A finalist for Minnesota’s Ms. Hockey award, Wente scored 26 goals and passed for 27 assists this past season, leading Maple Grove (22-5-1) to the Section 5AA championship game. Wente tallied two goals and two assists for the United States National Team at the U18 World Championships. She concluded her prep hockey career with 101 goals and 94 assists.</p><p><strong>Photo:</strong> Rich Moll Photography</p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Blaine (Minn.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Defense<br /> <strong>Year:</strong> Senior<br /> <strong>Height:</strong> 5-8<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Minnesota<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> A Ms. Hockey finalist in Minnesota, Brown led a Blaine defense that allowed just 32 goals in 30 games on its way to a runner-up finish at the Class AA state tournament. A First Team All-Metro selection, Brown also chipped in offensively with 16 goals and 29 assists.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Jerry Holt, Star Tribune</p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>Shattuck-St. Mary’s (Faribault, Minn.)<br /> <strong>Position: </strong>Defense<br /> <strong>Year: </strong>Junior<br /> <strong>Height: </strong>5-7<br /> <strong>College: </strong>Minnesota<br /> <strong>Noteworthy: </strong>Ostertag was a defensive stalwart for Shattuck-St. Mary’s (39-7-5), which is ranked No. 1 in the country by My Hockey Rankings. She also chipped in offensively with nine goals and eight assists. Ostertag recorded an assist and was a plus-4 on the ice for the United States at the U18 World Championships in January.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Shattuck-St. Mary’s</p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Edina (Minn.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Goalie<br /> <strong>Year:</strong> Senior<br /> <strong>Height: </strong>5-7<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Middlebury College<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> Goldstein was a rock in net for the Minnesota Class 2A state champion Edina (28-1-1) and came up huge in the postseason. A finalist for the state’s Ms. Goalie award, Goldstein recorded four shutouts in five postseason games, making 66 saves on 67 shots. For the season, Goldstein was 22-1-1 with a 1.04 goals against average and a .930 save percentage.</p> <p><strong>Photo: </strong>Anthony Souffle, Star Tribune</p>
