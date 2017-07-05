2016-17 ALL-USA Hawaii Baseball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Hawaii Baseball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Chase Corniel, Maui (Kahului)
Corniel was the architect of Maui’s first Division I state baseball title in 35 years this past season and the first championship in any sport since 1995. The Sabers ended the title drought with a 6-1 win over Waiakea in the state final.
FIRST TEAM
Player of the Year
Joey Cantillo, P, Kailua, 6-4/215, Sr.
Cantillo earned Hawaii’s Gatorade Player of the Year honors after a senior season in which he posted a 5-1 record, a 1.24 ERA and fanned 71 batters in 45.2 innings for the Surfriders. The Kentucky signee recorded an 18-strikeout game against Kalani and also batted .517 with 23 RBI on the year.
Dawson Yamaguchi, P, Saint Louis (Honolulu), 5-10/190, Sr.
Blaze Pontes, P, Kamehameha (Honolulu), 5-11/170, Jr.
Bryant Nakagawa, C, Maui (Kahului), 5-9/165, Sr.
Logan Salcedo, INF, Kamehameha (Honolulu), 5-10/160, Sr.
Nick Antony, INF, Hilo, 6-2/220, Sr.
Micah Jio, INF, Maui (Kahului), 5-7/170, Sr.
Charles Lopez, INF, Saint Louis (Honolulu), 6-0/170, Jr.
Daniel Stephens, OF, Saint Louis (Honolulu), 5-11/180, Sr.
Nakea Hanohano, OF, Kamehameha (Honolulu), 5-10/170, Sr.
Nicholas Sampson, OF, Campbell (Ewa Beach), 5-8/175, Sr.
SECOND TEAM
Hunter Breault, P, Kamehameha (Honolulu), 6-2/200, Sr.
Harrison Moy, P, Kalani (Honolulu), 5-10/145, Sr.
Makoa Andres, P, Waiakea, 5-10/165, Sr.
Kaiolohia Perreira-Alquiza, C, Saint Louis (Honolulu), 5-9/160, Sr.
Jalen Ah Yat, INF, Kailua, 5-11/180, So.
Kao Mindoro, INF, Maui (Kahului), 5-7/150, Sr.
Jyrah Lalim, INF, Maui (Kahului), 5-6/150, Jr.
Waylon Golis-Bacos, INF, Maui (Kahului), 5-8/150, Sr.
Kohl Suehiro, OF, Kalani (Honolulu), 5-10/145, Sr.
Matthew Wong, OF, Saint Louis (Honolulu), 6-1/175, Sr.
Gehrig Octavio, OF, Waiakea (Hilo), 5-7/165, Sr.