2016-17 ALL-USA Hawaii Baseball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Hawaii Baseball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Chase Corniel, Maui (Kahului)

Corniel was the architect of Maui’s first Division I state baseball title in 35 years this past season and the first championship in any sport since 1995. The Sabers ended the title drought with a 6-1 win over Waiakea in the state final.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Joey Cantillo, P, Kailua, 6-4/215, Sr.

Cantillo earned Hawaii’s Gatorade Player of the Year honors after a senior season in which he posted a 5-1 record, a 1.24 ERA and fanned 71 batters in 45.2 innings for the Surfriders. The Kentucky signee recorded an 18-strikeout game against Kalani and also batted .517 with 23 RBI on the year.

Dawson Yamaguchi, P, Saint Louis (Honolulu), 5-10/190, Sr.

Blaze Pontes, P, Kamehameha (Honolulu), 5-11/170, Jr.

Bryant Nakagawa, C, Maui (Kahului), 5-9/165, Sr.

Logan Salcedo, INF, Kamehameha (Honolulu), 5-10/160, Sr.

Nick Antony, INF, Hilo, 6-2/220, Sr.

Micah Jio, INF, Maui (Kahului), 5-7/170, Sr.

Charles Lopez, INF, Saint Louis (Honolulu), 6-0/170, Jr.

Daniel Stephens, OF, Saint Louis (Honolulu), 5-11/180, Sr.

Nakea Hanohano, OF, Kamehameha (Honolulu), 5-10/170, Sr.

Nicholas Sampson, OF, Campbell (Ewa Beach), 5-8/175, Sr.

SECOND TEAM

Hunter Breault, P, Kamehameha (Honolulu), 6-2/200, Sr.

Harrison Moy, P, Kalani (Honolulu), 5-10/145, Sr.

Makoa Andres, P, Waiakea, 5-10/165, Sr.

Kaiolohia Perreira-Alquiza, C, Saint Louis (Honolulu), 5-9/160, Sr.

Jalen Ah Yat, INF, Kailua, 5-11/180, So.

Kao Mindoro, INF, Maui (Kahului), 5-7/150, Sr.

Jyrah Lalim, INF, Maui (Kahului), 5-6/150, Jr.

Waylon Golis-Bacos, INF, Maui (Kahului), 5-8/150, Sr.

Kohl Suehiro, OF, Kalani (Honolulu), 5-10/145, Sr.

Matthew Wong, OF, Saint Louis (Honolulu), 6-1/175, Sr.

Gehrig Octavio, OF, Waiakea (Hilo), 5-7/165, Sr.