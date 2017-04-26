2016-17 ALL-USA Hawaii Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Hawaii Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Ron Durant, St. Francis (Honolulu)

Durant guided the Saints to a 26-4 record, a non-conference win over Div. 1 state champ Kahuku and their second Div. II state championship. St. Francis edged Kalani in the state final, 52-46, despite playing without their injured point guard and scoring just one point in the first quarter.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Jessiya Villa, G, Kahuku, 6-0/180, Sr.

Villa returned to Hawaii from West Virginia and promptly led the Red Raiders to a state championship, averaging 17.1 points, 6.2 assists and 4.8 rebounds. The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year was also named The Honolulu Star-Advertiser Player of the Year and the Oahu Interscholastic Association East Player of the Year.

Chris Kobayashi, G, Punahou (Honolulu), 6-1/180, Sr.

The senior sharpshooter was named ILH Div. 1 Player of the Year, averaging 14.7 points and leading the Buff ‘n Blue to the state final.

Captain Whitlock, G, Kalaheo (Kailua), 6-3/190, Sr.

A strong defender with NBA 3-point range, Whitlock averaged 19.2 points a game as a senior.

Samuta Avea, F/G, Kahuku, 6-6/190, Sr.

The Hawaii commit was the glue holding the state champs together, posting 12.8 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.

Hugh Hogland, C, ‘Iolani (Honolulu), 6-9/225, Sr.

Hogland recorded 16 points, nine rebounds and four blocks a night as a senior and will play Division 1 ball for Cal-Santa Barbara.

SECOND TEAM

Calvin Mattos, G, Waiakea (Hilo), 5-9/160, Sr.

Kameron Ng, G, St. Francis (Honolulu), 5-8/140, So.

Zoar Nedd, G, Kapolei, 6-4/185, Jr.

Carver Locke, F/G, Lahainaluna (Lahaina), 6-2/175, Sr.

Dan Fotu, F/C, Kahuku, 6-7/200, Jr.