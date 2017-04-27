2016-17 ALL-USA Hawaii Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Hawaii Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Bobbie Awa, Konawaena (Kealakekua)
The Wildcats won their third consecutive Division I state title and the eighth in school history – all during Awa’s watch. Konawaena was undefeated against Hawaii competition during the 2016-17 campaign, capping it off with a 53-48 win over Maryknoll in the state final.
FIRST TEAM
Player of the Year
Molimau Heimuli, F/C, Farrington (Honolulu), 5-11, Sr.
The senior post averaged 19.4 points per game for the Governors, who advanced to the Division I quarterfinals and the Oahu Interscholastic Association championship this past season. She averaged a double-double per contest in the state tournament (16.3 points, 10 rebounds) and will play collegiately at Paris Junior College in Texas.
Mikiala Maio, F/G, Kamehameha (Honolulu), 5-10, Sr.
Maio helped the Warriors (26-12) advance to the Division I semifinals, averaging 13 points per game this season.
Cherilyn Molina, G, Konawaena (Kealakekua), 5-5, Jr.
The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year, Molina was the leading scorer (15.0 points) and distributor (6.1 assists) for a Konawaena team that captured its third consecutive Division I state title.
Mikayla Tablit, G, Konawaena (Kealakekua), 5-5, Jr.
The junior point guard was a key cog in Konawaena’s championship juggernaut, averaging 12.7 points per game in the state tournament.
Victoria Kintz, G, Kaimuki (Honolulu), 5-5, Sr.
Kaimuki (16-10) earned a trip to the Division I quarterfinals, thanks largely to the versatile Kintz’s 12.9 points per contest.
SECOND TEAM
Kamaile Kandiah, G, Punahou (Honolulu), 5-5, Sr.
Kamalu Kamakawiwoole, F/G, Maryknoll (Honolulu), 5-9, So.
Kalina Obrey, F/C, Kamehameha (Honolulu), 5-10, So.
Celena Molina, F, Konawaena (Kealakekua), 5-8, Sr.
Alana Nuuanu, G, Nanakuli (Waianae), 5-5, Sr.