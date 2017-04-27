2016-17 ALL-USA Hawaii Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Hawaii Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Bobbie Awa, Konawaena (Kealakekua)

The Wildcats won their third consecutive Division I state title and the eighth in school history – all during Awa’s watch. Konawaena was undefeated against Hawaii competition during the 2016-17 campaign, capping it off with a 53-48 win over Maryknoll in the state final.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Molimau Heimuli, F/C, Farrington (Honolulu), 5-11, Sr.

The senior post averaged 19.4 points per game for the Governors, who advanced to the Division I quarterfinals and the Oahu Interscholastic Association championship this past season. She averaged a double-double per contest in the state tournament (16.3 points, 10 rebounds) and will play collegiately at Paris Junior College in Texas.

Mikiala Maio, F/G, Kamehameha (Honolulu), 5-10, Sr.

Maio helped the Warriors (26-12) advance to the Division I semifinals, averaging 13 points per game this season.

Cherilyn Molina, G, Konawaena (Kealakekua), 5-5, Jr.

The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year, Molina was the leading scorer (15.0 points) and distributor (6.1 assists) for a Konawaena team that captured its third consecutive Division I state title.

Mikayla Tablit, G, Konawaena (Kealakekua), 5-5, Jr.

The junior point guard was a key cog in Konawaena’s championship juggernaut, averaging 12.7 points per game in the state tournament.

Victoria Kintz, G, Kaimuki (Honolulu), 5-5, Sr.

Kaimuki (16-10) earned a trip to the Division I quarterfinals, thanks largely to the versatile Kintz’s 12.9 points per contest.

SECOND TEAM

Kamaile Kandiah, G, Punahou (Honolulu), 5-5, Sr.

Kamalu Kamakawiwoole, F/G, Maryknoll (Honolulu), 5-9, So.

Kalina Obrey, F/C, Kamehameha (Honolulu), 5-10, So.

Celena Molina, F, Konawaena (Kealakekua), 5-8, Sr.

Alana Nuuanu, G, Nanakuli (Waianae), 5-5, Sr.