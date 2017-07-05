2016-17 ALL-USA Idaho Baseball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Idaho Baseball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Joe Santa Maria, Rocky Mountain (Meridian)

By winning their conference, district and state titles, Santa Maria’s Grizzlies became the first Souther Idaho Conference Class 5A team to capture all three since they themselves accomplished the feat in 2012. Rocky Mountain cemented its championship season with an 11-4 win over Timberline.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Ethan Christianson, P, Rocky Mountain (Meridian), 6-2/170, Jr.

The junior left-hander established himself as one of the state’s elite hurlers, posting a 7-0 record with a 0.72 ERA while leading the Grizzlies (22-5) to the Class 5A state title. He also struck out 57 batters in 39 innings while holding opposing hitters to a .102 average, earning Idaho’s Gatorade Player of the Year honor.

Casey Rodriguez, P, Fruitland, 6-4/210, Sr.

Trevor Lara, P, Middleton, 5-10/170, Sr.

Alex Guerrero, C, Eagle, 6-0/185, Jr.

Riley Way, INF, Lewiston, 5-11/165, Sr.

Chase Nett, INF, Borah, 6-1/180, So.

Cody Balle, INF, Skyview (Nampa), 6-0/170, Sr.

Coby Roberts, INF, Capital (Boise), 6-1/230, Sr.

Ryan Hansen, OF, Rocky Mountain (Meridian), 6-1/230, Sr.

Harris Villanueva, OF, Skyview (Nampa), 6-0/180, Sr.

Charles Alandt, OF, Mountain View (Meridian), 6-0/140, Jr.

SECOND TEAM

Logan Petet, P, Centennial (Boise), 5-11/145, Jr.

Spencer Schwehr, P, Borah (Boise), 6-0/155, Jr.

Hayden Smith, P, Middleton, 5-10/170, Jr.

Cobe Lehman, C, Vallivue (Caldwell), 6-0/195, So.

Mitch Dean, INF, Capital (Boise), 5-10/170, Sr.

Chad Martin, INF, Centennial (Boise), 6-0/170, Sr.

Auggie Valdez, INF, Vallivue (Caldwell), 5-8/130, Sr.

Josh Vaughan, INF, Bishop Kelly (Boise), 6-1/170, Sr.

Nick Romano, OF, Rocky Mountain (Meridian), 5-10/185, Sr.

Kade Linder, OF, Ridgevue (Nampa), 6-3/190, Sr.

Jordan Godeny-Scott, OF, Capital (Boise), 5-10/205, Jr.