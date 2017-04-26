2016-17 ALL-USA Idaho Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Idaho Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Dane Roy, Rocky Mountain (Meridian)

The Grizzlies enjoyed a magical run under Roy’s watch, capturing the program’s first state title en route to a 26-1 campaign. Rocky Mountain cemented the championship with a convincing 72-51 win over Centennial in the Class 5A final.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Kolby Lee, F/C, Rocky Mountain (Meridian), 6-9/260, Sr.

The Brigham Young signee earned Idaho’s Gatorade Player of the Year award after leading the Grizzlies to the Class 5A state title this past season. Lee averaged 16.6 points and 9.3 rebounds per game while shooting 65 percent from inside the arc despite constant double-team pressure.

Clancy Thomas, F, Snake River (Blackfoot), 6-6/210, Jr.

Thomas helped the Panthers reach the Class 3A state final while averaging 15.8 points and 6.6 rebounds per contest.

Brayden Parker, C, Preston, 6-7/250, Jr.

Parker guided Preston to its second consecutive Class 4A state title, producing averages of 16.2 points, 10.2 rebounds and 3.1 blocked shots along the way.

Jaxon Edelmayer, G, Madison (Rexburg), 6-3/175, Sr.

With averages of 14.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game, Edelmayer led Madison to the Class 5A quarterfinals.

Kobe Terashima, G, Rocky Mountain (Meridian), 6-0/155, Sr.

Terashima, a Montana State signee, was the catalyst for Rocky Mountain’s championship run, averaging 11.3 points, 6.7 assists and six rebounds per game.

SECOND TEAM

Jake Pfennigs, F, Post Falls, 6-7/185, Jr.

Delveion Jackson, F, Centennial (Boise), 6-6/198, Sr.

Sawyer Storms, F/C, Idaho Falls, 6-7/200, Sr.

Max Rice, G, Bishop Kelly (Boise), 6-4/180, Jr.

Nick Fitts, G, Vallivue (Caldwell), 5-8/155, Sr.