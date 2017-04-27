2016-17 ALL-USA Idaho Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Idaho Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Candace Thornton, Centennial (Boise)

Thornton guided the Patriots (23-4) to their first Class 5A state title since 2006 this past season. The championship was sealed with a 40-37 win over Eagle, which had handed Centennial three double-digit losses earlier in the season.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Tori Williams, G, Centennial (Boise), 5-8, Sr.

The Utah signee starred for the Patriots during their Class 5A championship-winning campaign, averaging 18.2 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. She was selected as the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year as she helped Centennial capture its first state title in 11 years.

Lydia Nieto, G, Bishop Kelly (Boise), 5-7, Jr.

Nieto guided the Knights to the Class 4A state final, producing averages of 12.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest.

Allison Kirby, G, Timberlake (Spirit Lake), 5-7, Sr.

Kirby ended her extraordinary prep career with a flourish, leading the White Tigers to their second straight Class 3A state title while averaging 13.8 points and 5.2 assists per game.

Mandy Simpson, F, Boise, 6-1, Sr.

Simpson averaged 17.1 points and 10.1 rebounds per game and will play for the University of Oklahoma this fall.

Melody Kempton, F/C, Post Falls, 6-1, Jr.

The Gonzaga commit scored 15 points and grabbed 8.2 rebounds per game, leading the Trojans (21-4) to the Class 5A semifinals.

SECOND TEAM

Abby Kreiser, G, Mountain View (Meridian), 5-6, Sr.

Cassidy Tiegs, G, Eagle, 5-8, Sr.

Lauren Brocke, F, Centennial (Boise), 6-3, Sr.

Nina Carlson, F, Lake City (Coeur d’Alene), 6-2, Sr.

Alyssa Crumley, F, Snake River, 5-10, Sr.