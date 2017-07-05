2016-17 ALL-USA Illinois Baseball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Illinois Baseball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Brian Bogda, Crystal Lake South

Bogda guided the Gators to a 36-5 record and the school’s first state championship in any sport since the golf team won a title in 1980. Crystal Lake South got off to a 25-1 start, then closed the season by beating four 30-win teams in a row, including Edwardsville in the 4A final, 8-3.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Brendan Murphy, P, Mundelein, 6-4/210, Sr.

Drafted in the fourth round of the MLB Draft by the Brewers, Murphy was the top two-way player in the state. The southpaw put together a 9-1 record with a 1.99 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 52.2 innings, while also batting .495 and driving in 38 runs.

Reid Detmers, P, Glenwood (Chatham), 6-2/180, Sr.

Bobby Miller, P, McHenry, 6-4/190, Sr.

Joe Donovan, C, Westmont, 5-10/160, Sr.

Ryan Kutt, INF, Brother Rice (Chicago), 6-2/180, Sr.

Brian Fuentes, INF, Crystal Lake South, 5-10/180, Sr.

Bobby Seymour, INF, Mount Carmel (Chicago), 6-4/240, Sr.

Donivan Williams, INF, Richards (Oak Lawn), 6-0/195, Sr.

Cole Kmet, OF, St. Viator (Arlington Heights), 6-5/255, Sr.

Alek Thomas, OF, Mount Carmel (Chicago), 5-11/180, Jr.

KC Simonich, OF, Lemont, 6-3/190, Sr.

SECOND TEAM

Ryan Sublette, P, Lemont, 6-2/185, Sr.

Steve Washilewski, P, St. Rita (Chicago), 6-1/185, Sr.

Eric Kremer, P, Teutopolis, 6-6/180, Jr.

Matt McCormick, C, St. Laurence (Burbank), 6-0/190, Jr.

Mark DiLuia, INF, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights), 6-3/185, Sr.

Kevin Donahue, INF, New Trier (Winnetka), 6-2/195, Sr.

Erik Kaiser, INF, Waterloo, 6-5/205, Sr.

Drake Westcott, INF, Edwardsville, 6-3/230, Fr.

Dylan Burris, OF, Edwardsville, 5-11/180, Sr.

Peyton Dillingham, OF, Normal West, 5-11/180, Sr.

Andrew Zapka, OF, Hinsdale Central, 6-1/200, Sr.