2016-17 ALL-USA Illinois Baseball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Illinois Baseball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.
For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Brian Bogda, Crystal Lake South
Bogda guided the Gators to a 36-5 record and the school’s first state championship in any sport since the golf team won a title in 1980. Crystal Lake South got off to a 25-1 start, then closed the season by beating four 30-win teams in a row, including Edwardsville in the 4A final, 8-3.
FIRST TEAM
Player of the Year
Brendan Murphy, P, Mundelein, 6-4/210, Sr.
Drafted in the fourth round of the MLB Draft by the Brewers, Murphy was the top two-way player in the state. The southpaw put together a 9-1 record with a 1.99 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 52.2 innings, while also batting .495 and driving in 38 runs.
Reid Detmers, P, Glenwood (Chatham), 6-2/180, Sr.
Bobby Miller, P, McHenry, 6-4/190, Sr.
Joe Donovan, C, Westmont, 5-10/160, Sr.
Ryan Kutt, INF, Brother Rice (Chicago), 6-2/180, Sr.
Brian Fuentes, INF, Crystal Lake South, 5-10/180, Sr.
Bobby Seymour, INF, Mount Carmel (Chicago), 6-4/240, Sr.
Donivan Williams, INF, Richards (Oak Lawn), 6-0/195, Sr.
Cole Kmet, OF, St. Viator (Arlington Heights), 6-5/255, Sr.
Alek Thomas, OF, Mount Carmel (Chicago), 5-11/180, Jr.
KC Simonich, OF, Lemont, 6-3/190, Sr.
SECOND TEAM
Ryan Sublette, P, Lemont, 6-2/185, Sr.
Steve Washilewski, P, St. Rita (Chicago), 6-1/185, Sr.
Eric Kremer, P, Teutopolis, 6-6/180, Jr.
Matt McCormick, C, St. Laurence (Burbank), 6-0/190, Jr.
Mark DiLuia, INF, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights), 6-3/185, Sr.
Kevin Donahue, INF, New Trier (Winnetka), 6-2/195, Sr.
Erik Kaiser, INF, Waterloo, 6-5/205, Sr.
Drake Westcott, INF, Edwardsville, 6-3/230, Fr.
Dylan Burris, OF, Edwardsville, 5-11/180, Sr.
Peyton Dillingham, OF, Normal West, 5-11/180, Sr.
Andrew Zapka, OF, Hinsdale Central, 6-1/200, Sr.