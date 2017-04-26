2016-17 ALL-USA Illinois Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Illinois Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Nick Irvin, Morgan Park (Chicago)

Irvin directed the Mustangs to their third state championship in his nine years at the helm. Morgan Park finished 26-6 overall and rallied from 11 points down in the fourth quarter to beat Fenwick, 69-67, in the Class 3A title game.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Mark Smith, G, Edwardsville, 6-4/225, Sr.

Smith turned in a brilliant senior campaign, earning Mr. Basketball and Gatorade Player of the Year honors while leading the Tigers to a 30-2 record. He averaged 21.9 points, 8.4 assists and 8.2 rebounds per game, while recording a pair of triple-doubles.

Nojel Eastern, G, Evanston, 6-6/205, Sr.

The Purdue recruit earned First Team All-State honors, pacing the Wildkits with 16 points, seven rebounds and five assists per contest.

Jordan Goodwin, G, Althoff Catholic (Belleville), 6-4/220, Sr.

The St. Louis commit missed the final 11 games of the season with a shoulder injury, but poured in 29.3 points per game while he was healthy.

Taylor Bruninga, F, Illini Bluffs (Glasford), 6-8/200, Sr.

The state’s leading scorer posted an eye-popping 33.4 points per game while also hauling in 11.1 rebounds.

Jeremiah Tilmon, C, East St. Louis, 6-11/235, Sr.

The athletic Illini commit showed the ability to change games, blocking 4.0 shots per contest to go with 15.3 points and 11.0 rebounds.

SECOND TEAM

Tim Finke, F/G, Champaign Central, 6-6/195, Jr.

Justin Smith, F, Stevenson (Lincolnshire), 6-7/215, Sr.

Cameron Krutwig, C, Jacobs (Algonquin), 6-9/270, Sr.

Nana Akenten, G, Bolingbrook, 6-6/200, Sr.

Ayo Dosunmu, G, Morgan Park (Chicago), 6-2/160, Jr.