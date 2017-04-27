2016-17 ALL-USA Illinois Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Illinois Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Bob Becker, Morton

In his 18th season at the helm, Becker guided the Potters to their third consecutive Class 3A state title. Morton (34-2) knocked off Rochester in the championship game, 44-37, boosting Becker’s career record to 415-144.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Brea Beal, G/F, Rock Island, 6-1, So.

The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year, Beal also became just the third sophomore to be named Ms. Basketball, following in the footsteps of Candace Parker and Tamika Catchings. Beal averaged 20.9 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.2 steals per game, leading the Rocks to a 31-2 record.

Marlee Kyles, G, Larkin (Elgin), 5-8, Sr.

The Arizona-bound Kyles was runner-up for Ms. Basketball, scoring 28.9 points per game to go with 9.7 rebounds and 3.2 steals.

Morgan Griffith, G, Frankfort Community (West Frankfort), 5-10, Sr.

Griffith shot 50 percent from the field while averaging 33.2 points, 9.2 rebounds and five steals per game.

Allie Troeckler, F, Civic Memorial (Bethalto), 5-10, Sr.

The Southern Illinois commit posted 23.4 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per contest.

Jayde VanHyfte, F, Annawan, 6-1, Jr.

The Bravettes started 2-6 as VanHyfte completed her recovery from ACL surgery but went 26-2 upon the Arizona State commit’s return, winning the 1A state title behind her 23.4 points and 11 rebounds per game.

SECOND TEAM

Nadia Green, G, Homewood-Flossmoor (Flossmoor), 5-10, Sr.

Makenzie Silvey, G, Edwardsville, 5-11, Sr.

Anaya Peoples, G, Schlarman (Danville), 5-10, So.

Destiny Harden, F, Morgan Park (Chicago), 6-1, Sr.

Grace Baalman, C, Calhoun (Hardin), 6-2, Sr.