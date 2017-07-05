2016-17 ALL-USA Indiana Baseball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Indiana Baseball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Ed Freije, Cathedral (Indianapolis)

The first-year head coach and 1999 Cathedral graduate led the Irish to a perfect 29-0 record and the Class 4A state championship game. Freije helped Cathedral become the state’s first undefeated team in a decade and just the fourth in the history of the state tournament era.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Garrett Schoenle, P/INF, Northrop (Fort Wayne), 6-4/190, Sr.

The Cincinnati signee posted a 5-1 record with a 0.67 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 52.1 inning this past season, leading the Bruins to the first round of the Class 4A state tournament. Schoenle also batted .500 with five home runs and 32 RBI to earn Gatorade Player of the Year in Indiana.

Blake Malatestinic, P, Cardinal Ritter (Indianapolis), 5-10/165, Sr.

Nick Eaton, P, Cathedral (Indianapolis), 6-3/195, Sr.

Zach Britton, C, Batesville, 6-1/195, Sr.

Clay Woeste, INF, Lawrenceburg, 6-0/175, Sr.

Rhett Wintner, INF, Carmel, 6-4/200, Sr.

Austin Crouse, INF, Heritage Christian (Indianapolis), 6-1/210, Sr.

Jared Poland, INF, Cathedral (Indianapolis), 5-11/190, Sr.

Elijah Dunham, OF, Reitz (Evansville), 6-0/205, Sr.

Jordan Brehm, OF, Heritage Christian (Indianapolis), 6-0/155, Sr.

Drey Jameson, OF, Greenfield-Central (Greenfield), 6-0/145, Sr.

SECOND TEAM

Chandler Ferguson, P, Jefferson (Lafayette), 6-3/193, Sr.

Tommy Sommer, P, Carmel, 6-4/185, Sr.

Matt Litwicki, P, Lake Central (St. John), 6-2/195, Sr.

Charlie Gomez, C, Cathedral (Indianapolis), 5-9/135, Sr.

Adisyn Coffey, INF, Delta (Muncie), 6-2/180, Sr.

Tommy Kafka, INF, Cathedral (Indianapolis), 5-10/150, Sr.

Keegan Watson, INF, New Palestine, 6-3/190, Sr.

Sam Crail, INF, Sheridan, 5-10/185, Sr.

Mack Murphy, OF, Cathedral (Indianapolis), 5-9/165, Sr.

Jake Kluemper, OF, Cardinal Ritter (Indianapolis), 5-11/155, Sr.

Grant Richardson, OF, Bishop Dwenger (Fort Wayne), 6-2/180, Jr.