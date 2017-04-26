2016-17 ALL-USA Indiana Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Indiana Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Mark James, Ben Davis (Indianapolis)

James was the engineer behind the Giants’ first basketball state title in more than two decades, culminating with a 55-52 triumph over Fort Wayne North in the Class 4A championship game. It was James’ first state title after 35 years of coaching at the prep level.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Brian Bowen, F/G, La Lumiere (La Porte), 6-7/195, Sr.

The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year, a McDonald’s All-American and a Naismith Trophy award finalist, Bowen averaged 22 points and six rebounds per game this past season. An American Family Insurance ALL-USA Boys Basketball Second Team selection, he led La Lumiere to a 29-1 record and the DICK’S High School Nationals championship.

Romeo Langford, G, New Albany, 6-5/190, Jr.

The No. 3 recruit in the Class of 2018 according to ESPN, Langford averaged 29 points per game while leading New Albany to the Class 4A regional championship game.

Kris Wilkes, F/G, North Central (Indianapolis), 6-7/170, Sr.

Wilkes, a McDonald’s All-American Game selection and UCLA signee, averaged 21.5 points with 6.5 rebounds per game while guiding the Panthers (24-5) to the Class 4A regional semifinals.

Aaron Henry, F, Ben Davis (Indianapolis), 6-6/195, Jr.

Henry’s 15 points and three rebounds per game helped Ben Davis capture the Class 4A state title this past season.

Malik Williams, C, Snider (Fort Wayne), 7-0/200, Sr.

The Louisville recruit led the Panthers (17-7) to the Class 4A sectional title game, producing robust averages of 21.5 points, 12.5 rebounds and four blocked shots per game.

SECOND TEAM

Keion Brooks, F, North Side (Fort Wayne), 6-8/185, So.

Jaylen Butz, F/C, North Side (Fort Wayne), 6-9/205, Sr.

Jack Nunge, F, Castle (Newburgh), 6-10/205, Sr.

Cooper Neese, G, Cloverdale, 6-3/170, Sr.

Alex Hemenway, G, Castle (Newburgh), 6-3/170, So.