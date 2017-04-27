2016-17 ALL-USA Indiana Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Indiana Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Rod Parker, Homestead (Fort Wayne)

Parker guided the Spartans to their second state championship game appearance in three seasons, finally capturing the first title in program history. Homestead knocked off Pike, 61-54, in the Class 4A final.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Dana Evans, G, West Side (Gary), 5-7, Sr.

A McDonald’s All-American and a finalist for the Naismith Trophy, Evans poured in 35.8 points per game along with averages of 7.6 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 4.8 steals. The Louisville recruit led the Cougars to the Class 4A regional semifinals and concluded her prep career with 2,832 points.

Karissa McLaughlin, G, Homestead (Fort Wayne), 5-8, Sr.

The Indiana Miss Basketball finalist and Gatorade Player of the Year led Homestead to the Class 4A state title, averaging 25.9 points, 5.6 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 2.7 steals per game.

Madison Wise, F, Greenfield-Central (Greenfield), 6-1, Sr.

The Iowa State signee became just the fifth girls basketball player in state history to collect 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds in her prep career.

Macee Williams, C, Fountain Central (Veedersburg), 6-3, Sr.

The future IUPUI Jaguar averaged 26.2 points, 16.2 rebounds, 5.7 steals, 3.4 assists and 2.6 blocks per game for the Mustangs.

Rikki Harris, G, North Central (Indianapolis), 5-10, So.

The sophomore standout guided North Central to the Class 4A regional final, producing 17.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.3 steals per game.

SECOND TEAM

Sydney Parrish, G, Hamilton Southeastern (Fishers), 6-0, Fr.

Destiny Perkins, G, Lawrence North (Indianapolis), 5-6, Sr.

Anne Secrest, C, Tippecanoe Valley (Akron), 6-0, Sr.

Madisen Parker, F/G, Homestead (Fort Wayne), 5-9, Sr.

Ajanae’ Thomas, F, North Central (Indianapolis), 5-9, Sr.