2016-17 ALL-USA Kansas Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Kansas Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Steve Wallace, Shawnee Heights (Tecumseh)

The second-year coach delivered the Thunderbirds their first state championship in 15 years. Shawnee Heights closed the season by winning 17 of its last 18 games, including a 66-49 decision over Schlagle in the 5A state final.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Mitchell Ballock, G, Eudora, 6-5/195, Sr.

Ballock rebounded in spectacular fashion after shoulder surgery cost him virtually all of his junior season. The Creighton commit poured in 25.4 points per game to go with 8.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.5 steals, earning the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year Award.

Darien Jackson, G, Blue Valley Northwest (Overland Park), 6-3/175, Sr.

The Huskies increased their win total every year that Jackson was a contributor, winning the 6A state title this season behind his 18.1 points per game.

Israel Barnes, G, Wichita Southeast, 6-4/195, Jr.

Barnes was nearly unstoppable this season, scoring 28.8 points per game – nearly 43 percent of his team’s total – while also pulling in 8.1 rebounds.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, F, Bishop Miege (Shawnee Mission), 6-8/220, So.

The state’s top sophomore, already being recruited by the University of Kansas, led the Stags to a state title, posting 14.2 points and 8.4 rebounds a night.

Matt Pile, C/F, Eisenhower (Goddard), 6-8/240, Sr.

The Nebraska-Omaha signee finished as the school career leader in points, rebounds and blocks, averaging 18.6 points, 14.7 boards and 3.9 blocks as a senior.

SECOND TEAM

Ben Pyle, G, McPherson, 6-7/185, Jr.

Zach Thornhill, G, St. James (Lenexa), 6-3/170, Sr.

Tyler Geiman, G, Blue Valley (Stilwell), 6-1/160, Sr.

Francesco Badocchi, F, Bishop Miege (Shawnee Mission), 6-7/215, Sr.

Conner VanCleave, F, Holcomb, 6-7/220, Sr.