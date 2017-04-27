2016-17 ALL-USA Kansas Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Kansas Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Andy Gillen, Hugoton

Gillen directed the Eagles (29-0) to their second state title in three years, knocking off Cheney, 59-37, in this season’s 3A championship game after winning the 4A-II crown in 2015. Gillen also earned a Class 1A title in 2010 while coaching South Gray.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Hunter Bentley, G, Bishop Miege (Shawnee Mission), 5-9, Sr.

The Kansas City Star Player of the Year and the Eastern Kansas League MVP, Bentley fueled the Stags’ run to a fourth straight Class 4A-I state championship. An outstanding defender, she averaged 17.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.6 steals per game.

Taylor Robertson, G, McPherson, 5-9, Jr.

The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year, McPherson averaged 24.3 points and 5.5 rebounds a game, setting school records for field goal, free throw and 3-point shooting percentages.

Tristan Gegg, G, Labette County (Altamont), 5-7, Jr.

The junior sharpshooter was a First Team All-State pick, pouring in 25.9 points per contest.

Christianna Carr, F/G, Manhattan, 6-0, Jr.

A verbal commit to Kansas State, Carr led the Indians to the Class 6A state title in her first season at the school, scoring 14.6 points per game.

Kennedy Brown, C, Derby, 6-6, So.

Brown emerged as an offensive and defensive force, averaging 16.4 points, 13.2 rebounds and 4.5 blocks while leading the Panthers to the Class 6A championship game.

SECOND TEAM

Sereena Weledji, F, Aquinas (Overland Park), 6-0, Jr.

Carly Bachelor, F, Washburn Rural (Topeka), 6-0, So.

Madison Piper, F/G, Lawrence Free State, 5-11, Sr.

Emily Ryan, G, Central Plains (Claflin), 5-9, Fr.

Ashley Ray, C, Girard, 6-4, Sr.