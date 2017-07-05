2016-17 ALL-USA Kentucky Baseball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Kentucky Baseball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Bill Miller, Pleasure Ridge (Louisville)

Pleasure Ridge’s 2017 state title was the sweetest yet for longtime head coach Miller, who endured a courageous battle with lung cancer throughout the season to help deliver the sixth championship in program history for the Panthers. Miller is the winningest coach in state history, with 1,132 career victories.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Jordon Adell, OF, Ballard (Louisville), 6-3/211, Sr.

The five-tool standout and Kentucky’s Gatorade Player of the Year was drafted No. 10 overall by the Los Angeles Angels. As a senior, he batted .562 with 25 home runs and 61 RBI.

Luke Seed, P, McCracken County (Paducah), 5-9/160, Jr.

Justin Hallum, P, Madisonville-North Hopkins (Madisonville), 5-5/150, Sr.

Garrett Schmeltz, P, Pleasure Ridge Park (Louisville), 6-1/185, Jr.

Wyatt Stevenson, C, Christian County (Hopkinsville), 5-11/186, So.

Luke Brown, INF, Bowling Green, 5-10/180, Sr.

Brian Baxa, INF, Danville, 6-2/225, Sr.

Trae Harmon, INF, Somerset, 6-3/220, Jr.

Mason Hazelwood, INF, Mercer County (Harrodsburg), 6-5/205, Sr.

Chris Seng, OF, Oldham County (Buckner), 5-7/160, Jr.

Davion Downey, OF, Warren East (Bowling Green), 5-6/150, Sr.

SECOND TEAM

Maddex Richardson, P, Owensboro Catholic, 6-2/185, Sr.

Brody Heil, P, Trinity (Louisville), 5-11/185, Sr.

Joe Boyle, P, North Oldham (Goshen), 6-6/215, Sr.

Tanner Johnson, C, South Oldham (Crestwood), 6-1/175, Sr.

Braxton Kelly, INF, Johnson Central (Paintsville), 6-4/155, Jr.

Gage Hughes, INF, Greenup County (Greenup), 6-1/140, Jr.

Ben Jordan, INF, West Carter (Olive Hill), 6-9/225, Sr.

Geordan Blanton, INF, Johnson Central (Paintsville), 6-0/180, Sr.

Cory Franzen, OF, Campbell County (Alexandria), 5-9/155, Sr.

Cam Hill, OF, Scott County (Georgetown), 5-10/180, Sr.

Dallas Glass, OF, Pleasure Ridge Park (Louisville), 5-10/185, So.