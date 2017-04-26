2016-17 ALL-USA Kentucky Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Kentucky Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

D.G. Sherrill, Bowling Green

Sherrill guided the Purples to a fourth consecutive Sweet Sixteen appearance and their first state championship. Bowling Green (36-2) won its final 29 games to earn a No. 23 ranking in the USA TODAY’s Super 25 and become just the second school in Kentucky history to win state titles in both basketball and football in the same school year.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Taveion Hollingsworth, G, Dunbar (Lexington), 6-3/165, Sr.

Hollingsworth earned both Mr. Basketball and Gatorade Player of the Year honors, finishing his career with 2,495 points. In his final season before joining Western Kentucky, he averaged 28.3 points, 6.8 rebounds , 3.9 assists and 3.1 steals per game.

Jake Ohmer, G, Scott (Covington), 5-11/160, Sr.

The Western Kentucky recruit finished second in Mr. Basketball voting and averaged 27.8 points per game.

Peyton Broughton, G, North Laurel (London), 6-4/175, Sr.

Broughton averaged 30.8 points per game – including one 67-point explosion – and has committed to Eastern Kentucky.

Michael Moreno, F, Scott County (Georgetown), 6-6/195, So.

The only underclassmen to receive First Team All-State recognition this season, Moreno averaged 22.2 points and 10.1 rebounds per game.

Terry Taylor, F, Bowling Green, 6-5/215, Sr.

The Austin Peay commit was the driving force behind the Purples’ state championship run, tossing in 17.4 points a night.

SECOND TEAM

Cole VonHandorf, G, Covington Catholic, 6-1/170, Sr.

Tim Dalton, G, Lawrence County (Louisa), 6-3/185, Sr.

Tavin Lovan, G, Franklin-Simpson (Franklin), 6-4/190, Sr.

Pedro Bradshaw, F, Russellville, 6-7/180, Sr.

Chris Vogt, C, Graves County (Mayfield), 7-0/215, Sr.