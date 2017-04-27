2016-17 ALL-USA Kentucky Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Kentucky Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Chris Souder, Mercer County (Harrodsburg)

The 18-year veteran guided the Titans (31-6) to the first basketball state championship in school history. Souder’s 3-point marksmen won their final 13 games, including an 85-71 win over Franklin County in the title tilt, the second-most points ever scored in the championship game.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Lindsey Duvall, G, Bullitt East (Mount Washington), 5-9, Sr.

The future Louisville Cardinal bounced back in a big way after losing much of her junior season because of surgery to remove a tumor from her leg. The Miss Basketball winner tossed in 23.6 points per night to go with 8.3 rebounds, and was second in the state with 102 made 3-pointers.

Jaelynn Penn, G, Butler (Louisville), 5-10, Sr.

The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year averaged 14.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game for the Bearettes (33-3) and has committed to Indiana.

Seygan Robins, G, Mercer County (Harrodsburg), 5-9, Jr.

A verbal commit to Louisville, Robins scored a team-high 16.5 points per game to spark the state champion Titans.

Princess Stewart, G, Franklin County (Frankfort), 5-9, Sr.

Stewart averaged 15.5 points and 6.8 rebounds per contest, leading the Flyers to the state final in her last season before joining Xavier.

Blair Green, F/G, Harlan County (Harlan), 6-0, Jr.

The future Kentucky Wildcat scored 23.1 points and grabbed 7.2 boards per game.

SECOND TEAM

Jordan Brock, G, Harlan, 5-7, Sr.

Grace Berger, G, Sacred Heart (Louisville), 5-10, Jr.

Macey Turley, G, Murray, 5-6, Jr.

Emmy Souder, F, Mercer County (Harrodsburg), 6-2, Jr.

Mackenzie Coleman, C, Metcalfe County (Edmonton), 6-2, Sr.