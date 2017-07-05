2016-17 ALL-USA Louisiana Baseball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Louisiana Baseball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Mike Forbes, Central (Baton Rouge)

Forbes engineered Central’s stunning upset victory in the Class 5A state championship game, guiding the Wildcats past top-ranked West Monroe in the state final. The victory marked Central’s first baseball state title since 1996.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Jacob Pearson, OF, West Monroe, 5-11/190, Sr.

The LSU signee and third-round draft pick of the Los Angeles Angels batted .519 with 12 homers and 41 RBI to lead West Monroe to the Class 5A state final. Pearson, who struck out just 10 times in 133 at-bats, was named the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year.

Austin Booth, P, West Monroe, 6-1/185, Sr.

Will Hine, P, Benton, 6-1/165, Sr.

Blayne Enlow, P, St. Amant, 6-4/180, Sr.

Tyler Thibodeaux, C, Breaux Bridge, 6-0/175, Sr.

Chris Haggard, INF, Sam Houston (Lake Charles), 6-0/162, Sr.

Bershen Minninger, INF, Neville (Monroe), 5-10/165, Sr.

Hunter Bell, INF, Chalmette, 6-3/240, Sr.

Hayden Cantrelle, INF, Teurlings Catholic (Lafayette), 5-10/175, Sr.

Daniel Cabrera, OF, Parkview Baptist (Baton Rouge), 6-1/185, Sr.

Jeffrey Elkins, OF, Ascension Episcopal (Lafayette), 5-10/175, Sr.

SECOND TEAM

Chance Clark, P, South Beauregard (Longville), 5-10/182, Sr.

Spencer Davis, P, Sterlington, 6-2/190, Sr.

Austin Perrin, P, Hahnville (Boutte), 5-10/180, Sr.

Jay Curtis, C, John Curtis (River Ridge), 6-0/225, Jr.

Cade Beloso, INF, John Curtis (River Ridge), 6-0/220, Jr.

Kenyon Major, INF, Franklin Parish (Winnsboro), 6-1/230, Jr.

Ben Bergeron, INF, Brusly, 6-1/250, Sr.

Dalton Dopson, INF, Sterlington, 6-0/185, Sr.

Slade Bolden, OF, West Monroe, 5-11/190, Jr.

Nick Webre, OF, Teurlings Catholic (Lafayette), 5-10/190, Sr.

Wes Toups, OF, E.D. White (Thibodaux), 5-8/145, So.