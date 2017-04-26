2016-17 ALL-USA Louisiana Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Louisiana Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Brian Gibson, Landry-Walker (New Orleans)

Gibson guided the Charging Buccaneers to their second straight Class 5A state title this past season. Landry-Walker held off Bonnabel, 59-48, in the state final to capture its third championship in four years.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Ja’Vonte Smart, G, Scotlandville (Baton Rouge), 6-4/195, Jr.

The two-time Gatorade Player of the Year averaged 25.1 points, 8.7 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game, leading the Hornets (31-4) to the Division I state title this past season. He will enter his senior year of high school with 2,219 career points.

Josh Anderson, F/G, Madison Prep Academy (Baton Rouge), 6-5/180, Sr.

The Western Kentucky signee helped Madison Prep win its second straight Class 2A state title, averaging 14.2 points and 5.2 assists per contest.

Mitchell Robinson, C, Chalmette, 7-0/230, Sr.

Robinson, who will play for Western Kentucky next season, led the Owls (25-11) to the Class 5A semifinals while averaging 25.7 points and 12.6 rebounds per game.

Greg Williams, G, Lafayette Christian Academy, 6-4/205, Jr.

Williams was selected as the Class 1A Outstanding Player after averaging 15.2 points per game and leading the Knights (29-5) to a state championship, scoring 24 points in the title-clinching win.

Christian Edwards, F, Washington-Marion (Lake Charles), 6-3/175, Sr.

Edwards averaged 14.3 points per game and notched a double-double (13 points, 11 rebounds) in the state final, helping the Charging Indians capture the Class 4A state title.

SECOND TEAM

Galen Alexander, F/C, Lafayette Christian Academy, 6-6/210, Sr.

Raymond Guillory, G, Oakdale, 6-1/145, So.

Romin Williams, G, Metairie Park Country Day (Metairie), 5-10/160, Sr.

Jordan Wright, F/G, Dunham (Baton Rouge), 6-5/200, So.

Brandon Rachal, G, Central (Natchitoches), 6-5/190, Sr.