2016-17 ALL-USA Louisiana Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Louisiana Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Angi Butler, Destrehan

Butler, who stepped down as Destrahan’s head coach at the end of the season to focus on her career as a school administrator, ended her prep coaching career with a perfect 35-0 season and a Class 5A state title. In her four years at the helm for the Wildcats, Butler compiled a 120-8 record.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Cara Ursin, F/G, Destrehan, 5-7, Sr.

Ursin became the first girls basketball player in state history to win three Gatorade Player of the Year awards, averaging 27.6 points, 14.2 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 5.6 steals per game. The Baylor signee led Destrahan to a perfect 35-0 record and the Class 5A state title.

Tiara Young, F/G, Evangel Christian Academy (Shreveport), 5-10, So.

Young guided the Eagles into the Division I state tournament, racking up 23.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.

Kaila Anderson, G, University Lab (Baton Rouge), 5-6, Sr.

Anderson, who will play collegiately at Tulane, steered the Cubs to the Division II state final with averages of 21.4 points and 10.5 assists per game.

Micaela Wilson, F/C, Rayville, 6-2, Sr.

The Kansas signee was named Class 2A Player of the Year by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association after compiling season averages of 24 points and 12 rebounds per contest.

Skyler Goodwin, G, Parkview Baptist (Baton Rouge), 5-7, Sr.

The Class 3A Player of the Year, Goodwin produced averages of 28 points, 10 rebounds, six steals and four assists per game to help the Eagles win the Division II state title.

SECOND TEAM

Diamond Brooks, F/C, Sumner (Kentwood), 6-2, Sr.

Dene’ Mimms, F/C, Easton (New Orleans), 6-4, Jr.

Rayven Patin, G, Cabrini (New Orleans), 5-5, Jr.

Ashlynn Derouen, G, South Beauregard, 5-7, Jr.

Tyreonna Doucet, F, Ville Platte, 6-2, Sr.