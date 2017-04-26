2016-17 ALL-USA Maine Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Maine Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Dwayne Carter, George Stevens (Blue Hill)

Carter directed the Eagles to a perfect 22-0 season and their second consecutive Class C state title, the fourth in school history. George Stevens Academy defeated Winthrop, 47-44, in the final and is 43-1 over the past two seasons.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Matt McDevitt, F, Greely (Cumberland), 6-6/180, Sr.

Mr. Basketball and the Maine Sunday Telegram Player of the Year, McDevitt helped the Rangers to a perfect 22-0 season and their first state title in 19 years. The senior averaged 16.0 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists while hitting 90 percent of his free throws.

Jack Casale, F, Cheverus (Portland), 6-4/185, Sr.

The SMAA Player of the Year averaged 19.9 points and 6.6 rebounds per contest.

Ruay Bol, F, South Portland, 6-5/170, Sr.

Bol led a balanced Red Riots team to the state final, recording 11.0 points and 5.7 rebounds a game while playing disruptive defense.

Terion Moss, G, Portland, 5-10/165, Jr.

The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year notched 17.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.7 steals and 3.6 assists per game and won a second consecutive Class AA state crown.

Taylor Schildroth, G, George Stevens (Blue Hill), 6-1/170, Jr.

Schildroth carried the Eagles to a second straight Class C state title, averaging 25.8 points, 8.6 assists and 6.1 steals and scoring 61 points in one game.

SECOND TEAM

Colin Coyne, G, Falmouth, 5-10/170, Sr.

Austin Boudreau, G, Thornton Academy (Saco), 6-3/175, Sr.

Justin Thompson, G/F, Schenck (East Millinocket), 6-4/195, Sr.

Trevor LaBonte, F, York, 6-6/185, Sr.

David Keohan, F, Thornton Academy (Saco), 6-4/210, Jr.