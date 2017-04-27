2016-17 ALL-USA Maine Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Maine Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Laughn Berthiaume, Gorham

The Rams completed their second consecutive 21-0 campaign under Berthiaume’s watch this season. Their road to perfection ended with a 46-44 win over South Portland to secure another Class AA state title.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Emily Esposito, G, Gorham, 5-10, Sr.

The state’s Miss Basketball winner and Gatorade Player of the Year recipient, Esposito concluded her prep career by leading the Rams to their second straight Class AA state title and 42 consecutive wins dating back to the 2015-16 season. The Villanova recruit averaged 19.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and four assists during her senior year.

Anna DeWolfe, G, Greely (Cumberland), 5-6, So.

DeWolfe earned First Team All-State honors as a sophomore after scoring 23.5 points and dishing out 4.2 assists per game while helping the Rangers to the Class A semifinals.

Katie Butler, C, Bangor, 6-3, Sr.

Butler, who will play for Tufts University next season, averaged a double-double per game (15.1 points, 15.3 rebounds) and led Bangor to the Class AA North semifinals.

Alisha Aube, F, Thornton Academy (Saco), 6-0, Sr.

The Butler signee averaged 17.8 points and 5.1 rebounds per game, finishing her prep career with more than 1,200 points scored.

Kolleen Bouchard, F, Houlton, 5-11, Jr.

Bouchard captured her second straight First Team All-State selection while leading Houlton to the Class B North title, averaging 23 points and 8.8 rebounds per contest.

SECOND TEAM

Sophie Holmes, G, Messalonskee, 5-10, Sr.

Brie Wajer, G, Lincoln Academy (Newcastle), 5-10, Sr.

Mackenzie Holmes, C, Gorham, 6-2, So.

Madeline Suhr, F/C, Brunswick, 6-0, Sr.

Ally Turner, F/G, Messalonskee, 5-11, Jr.