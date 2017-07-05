2016-17 ALL-USA Maryland Baseball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Maryland Baseball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Todd Varesco, Northwest (Germantown)

The Jaguars captured Maryland’s Class 4A state title with Varesco at the helm this past season, culminating with a convincing 8-0 shutout of Howard in the state final. It was the second championship in program history for Northwest, its first since 2012.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Harold Cortijo, P, Riverdale Baptist (Upper Marlboro), 6-0/170, Sr.

Cortijo captured Maryland’s Gatorade Player of the Year honors after posting an 11-0 record with a 0.55 ERA and racking up 86 strikeouts in 63.1 inning this past season. The New York Yankees draft pick also batted .537 with 33 RBI at the plate.

Jake Wood, P, Chopticon (Morganza), 6-0/170, Sr.

Brady Pearre, P, Poolesville, 6-0/160, Jr.

Jack Bulger, C, DeMatha (Hyattsville), 5-11/195, Fr.

Kody Milton, INF, Severna Park, 6-2/185, Sr.

Nick Vermillion, INF, Archbishop Spalding (Severn), 6-0/245, Sr.

Jose Rivera, INF, Riverdale Baptist (Upper Marlboro), 5-8/185, Jr.

Eric Lansinger, INF, Damascus, 6-2/180, Sr.

Trendon Craig, OF, DeMatha (Hyattsville), 6-2/195, Jr.

Eric Wayman, OF, Whitman (Bethesda), 5-5/165, Sr.

Ryan Kennington, OF, Northwest (Germantown), 5-10/150, Sr.

SECOND TEAM

Matt Zabiegalski, P, North Point (Waldorf), 6-3/180, Sr.

Josh Seils, P, Sherwood (Sandy Spring), 6-2/175, Sr.

Jordan Geber, P, Archbishop Spalding (Severn), 6-2/185, Sr.

Zach Doss, C, North Point (Waldorf), 5-10/187, Jr.

Connor Brady, INF, Sherwood (Sandy Spring), 5-10/170, Sr.

Tyler Retherford, INF, Damascus, 5-10/190, Jr.

Jeremy Arocho, INF, Old Mill (City), 5-10/160, Sr.

Brandon Dorsey, INF, Riverdale Baptist (Upper Marlboro), 6-0/215, Sr.

Randy Bednar, OF, Landon (Bethesda), 5-11/180, Sr.

Gerald Buchanan, OF, Magruder (Rockville), 5-9/185, Sr.

Matt Migliozzi, OF, Sherwood (Sandy Spring), 6-1/165, Sr.