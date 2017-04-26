2016-17 ALL-USA Maryland Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Maryland Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Dan Smalley, Perry Hall (Baltimore)

In his first year at the helm of Perry Hall, Smalley guided the Panthers (26-2) to the Class 4A state championship. The first title in program history came at the expense of Quince Orchard in a nail-biting, 59-56, state finale.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Jalen Smith, F, Mount St. Joseph’s (Baltimore), 6-10/195, Jr.

One of the state’s top recruits in the Class of 2018, Smith captured both the Baltimore Catholic League and Gatorade Player of the Year honors this past season. He averaged nearly a double-double per game (17 points, nine rebounds) while guiding the Gaels to the BCL title.

D.J. Harvey, F, DeMatha (Hyattsville), 6-6/185, Sr.

The Notre Dame signee averaged 16.5 points per game for the Stags (25-9), including a 28-point, 14-rebound effort in a win over Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) at the Hoophall Classic in January.

Immanuel Quickley, G, John Carroll (Bel Air), 6-3/175, Jr.

The sharpshooting Quickley produced season averages of 23.8 points and 7.2 assists while shooting 83 percent from the free throw line, leading the Patriots to the BCL quarterfinals.

Marvin Price, G, Patterson (Baltimore), 6-5/170, So.

The sophomore sensation averaged 23.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game for Patterson (26-3), which captured the Class 2A state championship.

Josh Carlton, C, DeMatha (Hyattsville), 6-9/200, Sr.

The UConn recruit averaged 12 points per game for the Stags, who reached the semifinals of the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference championship tournament.

SECOND TEAM

Naji Marshall, F/C, Eleanor Roosevelt (Greenbelt), 6-6/185, Sr.

De’Vondre Perry, F/G, Poly (Baltimore), 6-6/225, Sr.

Terry Nolan, F/G, Our Lady of Mount Carmel (Baltimore), 6-2/165, Sr.

Darryl Morsell, G, Mount St. Joseph (Baltimore), 6-4/200, Sr.

Demetrius Mims, G, Poly (Baltimore), 6-5/190, Jr.