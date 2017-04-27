2016-17 ALL-USA Maryland Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Maryland Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Mike Mohler, Catonsville

After more than two decades as head coach, Mohler guided Catonsville to the first state championship in program history this past season. The Comets defeated Walt Whitman, 49-46, in the Class 4A state title game to finish the season at 26-2.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Nia Clouden, G, St. Frances Academy (Baltimore), 5-7, Jr.

The catalyst for one of the nation’s top programs, Clouden averaged 13.7 points, 2.8 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game while guiding the Panthers to the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland Class A title. The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year, she also led her team to the Bishop Walsh Invitational championship.

Mykea Gray, G, National Christian Academy (Fort Washington), 5-6, Sr.

The Miami-bound Gray led the Eagles (25-5) to the USA National Prep Championship game, averaging 18.9 points, 4.5 assists and 2.9 rebounds per contest.

Abby Meyers, G, Walt Whitman (Bethesda), 5-10, Sr.

Meyers, who will play for Princeton this fall, averaged 24.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 3.1 blocks per game.

Mia Davis, F/C, St. Frances Academy (Baltimore), 6-0, Sr.

The Temple signee concluded her prep career with 1,731 points and more than 1,000 rebounds, including an average of 14.6 points and 10 boards per game as a senior.

Anissa Rivera, F, Rock Creek Christian (Upper Marlboro), 6-1, So.

A top 10 recruit in the sophomore class, Rivera averaged 14.3 points per game for the 19-9 Eagles and verbally committed to West Virginia.

SECOND TEAM

Taleah “Noo” Washington, G, Rock Creek Christian (Upper Marlboro), 5-9, Jr.

Danasia Roberts, G, Washington (Princess Anne), 5-8, So.

Octavia Wilson, G, Eleanor Roosevelt (Greenbelt), 5-8, Sr.

Jaylen Hines, F, Seton (Bladensburg), 5-10, Sr.

Lindsey Pulliam, F/G, Good Counsel (Olney), 5-8, Sr.