2016-17 ALL-USA Massachusetts Baseball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Massachusetts Baseball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Charlie Eppinger, St. John’s (Shrewsbury)

Eppinger guided his alma mater to its first state title since 2002 and its fourth overall, this one coming with a thrilling 5-4 win over St. John’s Prep (Danvers) in the Div. 1A Super 8 final. Led by Eppinger, the Pioneers finished their championship season at 23-3.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Matt Tabor, P, Milton Academy, 6-1/165, Sr.

The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year, Tabor used his 96 MPH fastball to baffle hitters, going 4-0 with a 0.60 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 35 innings. An Elon commit, he was drafted in the third round (82nd overall) of the MLB Draft by the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Chris Holcomb, P, Barnstable (Hyannis), 6-4/195, Sr.

Mike Vasil, P, Boston College High (Boston), 6-4/210, Jr.

Max Silverman, C, Westford Academy, 6-0/200, Sr.

Chris Francoeur, INF, St. John’s Prep (Danvers), 5-9/160, Sr.

Connor Pijanowski, INF, Pembroke, 5-9/170, Sr.

Mariano Ricciardi, INF, Worcester Academy, 5-7/150, Sr.

Chris Lanzilli, INF, Dexter (Brookline), 6-2/210, Sr.

Tyler Way, OF, Lynn Classical, 5-7/150, Sr.

Corey DiLoreto, OF, Reading, 6-4/190, Sr.

Joe Lomuscio, OF, Roxbury Latin (West Roxbury), 6-1/185, Sr.

SECOND TEAM

Nick Dombkowski, P, West Springfield, 6-1/175, Sr.

Ian Seymour, P, St. John’s (Shrewsbury), 6-0/175, Sr.

Henry Weycker, P, Wellesley, 5-10/175, So.

Jack Gardner, C, St. John’s (Shrewsbury), 6-0/195, Sr.

Charlie Auditore, INF, Walpole, 5-10/175, Sr.

Kosta Drosidis, INF, St. Peter-Marian (Worcester), 6-0/180, Jr.

Devin Kellogg, INF, Northampton, 5-10/145, Jr.

Izaiya Mestre, INF, Taconic (Pittsfield), 5-11/145, Sr.

Jeff Costello, OF, Buckingham Browne & Nichols (Cambridge), 5-11/190, Sr.

Tommy Seidl, OF, St. Sebastian’s (Needham), 6-0/195, Sr.

Evan Sleight, OF, Belmont Hill (Belmont), 6-1/200, So.