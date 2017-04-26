2016-17 ALL-USA Massachusetts Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Massachusetts Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016-17 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Lance Dottin, Cambridge Rindge & Latin (Cambridge)

Dottin’s Falcons (24-0) raced to a second consecutive undefeated season and Division I state title, capping the perfect campaign with a convincing 70-43 win over Franklin in the state final. The championship was the eighth in program history for Cambridge Rindge & Latin.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Azar Swain, G, The Rivers School (Weston), 6-0/185, Sr.

The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year, Swain averaged 23.4 points and 6.3 rebounds per game as a senior, leading the Red Wings (20-7) to the NEPSAC Class B semifinals. He will play collegiately at Yale this fall.

Cormac Ryan, G, Milton Academy, 6-5/170, Jr.

The junior standout produced 19 points and 6.4 rebounds per game to help the Mustangs reach the NEPSAC Class A semifinals.

Carl Pierre, G, Boston College High (Boston), 6-3/175, Sr.

Pierre surpassed the 1,000-point mark for his prep career this past season, including a 25-point, six-rebound effort against Braintree in the Division I South quarterfinals.

Jermaine Samuels, F, The Rivers School (Weston), 6-6/190, Sr.

The Villanova recruit was a double-double machine this past season, averaging 17.5 points and 12.1 rebounds per game.

Dimon Carrigan, C/F, Cambridge Rindge & Latin (Cambridge), 6-9/210, Sr.

The towering Carrigan was a true force in leading Cambridge Rindge & Latin to a perfect season (24-0) and the Division I state title, scoring 21 points with nine rebounds and eight blocks in the state final.

SECOND TEAM

Jakigh Dottin, G, Cambridge Rindge & Latin (Cambridge), 6-2/180, Sr.

Hasahn French, F, Commonwealth Academy (Boston), 6-7/225, Sr.

Ethan Wright, G, Newton North, 6-2/170, Jr.

Taelon Martin, F/G, Putnam Vo-Tech (Springfield), 6-3/165, So.

Wabissa Bede, G, Cushing Academy (Ashburnham), 6-0/180, Sr.